Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): In Udayagiri constituency in Andhra Pradesh, Vinjamuru mandal, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party leader, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleged large-scale intimidation and misuse of police machinery during a Mandal Parishad President (MPP) election, accusing the Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government of turning elections into a "show of force" instead of a democratic process.

In a statement on X, Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said its elected Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency members were allegedly stopped on the road, attacked, and prevented from exercising their right to vote.

"Even in a small MPP election, the way democracy is being brutally murdered exposes the extreme high-handedness of the TDP and the dangerous nature of the coalition government led by @ncbn, who has reduced elections to a show of force instead of a democratic process," the wrote.

Detailing the alleged incidents, Reddy added, "In Udayagiri constituency, Vinjamuru mandal, our YSRCP MPTCs were stopped on the road while coming to exercise their vote. They were attacked, a woman MPTC suffered bleeding injuries, one member was kidnapped, and another was taken into police custody, all with the sole aim of stopping them from voting to elect an MPP."

Accusing the ruling party of creating fear, the statement said, "It is a planned attempt to silence people by creating fear, using force and blocking their right to vote, only to crush the democratic voice."

The party also alleged police complicity, stating, "During these incidents, the police acted like puppets in the hands of the TDP, openly supporting the ruling party and failing to protect the democratic process."

Similar allegations were made in the Rayadurgam constituency.

"The same ugly picture was repeated in the Rayadurgam constituency, Bommanahal mandal. Our YSRCP MPTCS were confined and kept away, and the MPP election was completed forcibly while police and election officials stood as silent spectators," it said.

Targeting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRCP added, "Kidnapping elected representatives, attacking them in public, misusing the police and bulldozing election process has become routine under the TDP-led coalition. Chandrababu Naidu, who lectures the nation on democracy, must answer for turning Andhra Pradesh into a lawless jungle raj state."

"If this is the condition of democracy in a small local body indirect election, it clearly shows how arrogant and anti-democratic this government has become," the party alleged.

Meanwhile, in another development, YSR Congress Party leader and former MLA V Vishweshwar Reddy strongly condemned Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu over the alleged halt to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project.

Reacting to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's remarks in the Telangana Assembly, where he claimed the project was stopped after discussions with Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP leaders said the Chief Minister's "Rayalaseema mask" had fallen off.

They alleged that Revanth Reddy's public assertion and his readiness for an all-party verification "exposed an unholy nexus that led to the halt of a project crucial for Rayalaseema's drinking water and irrigation needs."

Terming the move a "death warrant" for Rayalaseema, the YSRCP demanded that Chandrababu Naidu explain the personal and political interests behind stopping the project. The party also questioned the Chief Minister's silence on Telangana's upstream projects, repeated diversions from Srisailam and Andhra Pradesh's failure to assert its rights before statutory forums. (ANI)

