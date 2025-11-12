PRNewswire

Singapore, November 11: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today announced significant strides in expanding Visa Intelligent Commerce across Asia Pacific, accelerating the region's push into agentic commerce - a new era where AI-powered agents shop and pay on behalf of consumers. This expansion delivers fresh progress on Visa's agentic commerce strategy by introducing new security protocols and pilot programs that are ready to build upon earlier partnerships and initiatives.

* Fosters trust between AI agents and merchants with secure seamless transactions that redefine digital commerce* Catch Visa Intelligent Commerce in action from 12-14 November at Singapore Fintech Festival 2025

Building an AI-Ready Commerce Ecosystem

Visa Intelligent Commerce, a comprehensive suite of integrated APIs and a partner program, utilises Visa's secure infrastructure to enable safe, transparent, and consent-driven payments by AI agents, on behalf of consumers. It incorporates features like tokenisation, authentication, payment instructions, and transaction signals, allowing AI agents to operate transparently and securely, and empowers consumers to confidently trust AI-driven commerce interactions to help them shop and pay online.

Over the past year, AI-driven traffic to retail websites has surged over 4,700%, and 85%[1] of shoppers who have used AI to shop say it improved their shopping experience. Today, Visa is advancing its infrastructure, standards, and capabilities to power AI-driven commerce, opening new opportunities for consumers across Asia Pacific.

Soon, AI agents integrated into familiar platforms will be able to transact using Visa's 4.8 billion credentials at millions of merchant locations worldwide. This means consumers could simply instruct their AI agent to book travel or buy movie tickets, and have the entire purchase executed securely - a seamless experience backed by Visa's network and safeguards.

Building Merchant Confidence with Trusted Agent Protocol

Trusted Agent Protocol is a cornerstone of Visa Intelligent Commerce, a new ecosystem-led framework designed by Visa to provide merchants the much-needed assurance in an AI-driven world. Trusted Agent Protocol enable merchants to recognise and verify trusted AI agents with genuine commerce intent, addressing a key concern as online traffic from AI agents grows. It uses agent-specific cryptographic signatures to ensure secure, verified transactions to prevent fraud by distinguishing legitimate agents from malicious bots, and helps to maintain visibility of the consumer behind the agent - preserving customer relationships.

Crucially, Trusted Agent Protocol is designed as an open, low-code solution for merchants to integrate seamlessly without overhauling their infrastructure to benefit. This now ensures that AI agents act on behalf of consumers with transparency, verified intent, and secure credentials. With this framework, merchants can treat AI-driven purchases with the same confidence as human-driven ones.

T.R. Ramachandran, Head of Products and Solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa, said, "Agentic commerce is transforming the very fabric of online payment transactions, requiring a unified ecosystem to unlock its full potential. With Visa Intelligent Commerce and its cornerstone, Trusted Agent Protocol, Visa is connecting consumers, AI agents and merchants through secure, scalable solutions. This ensures every interaction is verified and transparent, empowering all parties of the purchase to embrace this future with confidence."

Continued Momentum Across Asia Pacific

Visa is actively collaborating with some of the biggest players in AI, Tech and Payments, including Ant International, LG Uplus, Microsoft, Perplexity, Stripe and Tencent, to enable agentic commerce transactions. These partnerships reflect Visa's vision of an interconnected ecosystem where AI agents and the payment ecosystem work together to deliver smart, trusted commerce experiences.

Looking ahead, Visa plans to launch Visa Intelligent Commerce pilots across Asia Pacific as regulatory and ecosystem readiness advances, by early 2026. This demonstrates Visa's commitment to collaborating across Visa's network and AI ecosystem players to accelerate the next wave of AI-powered payments and deliver transformative commerce experiences for this new-generation of AI-native consumers.

Step Into the Payments of Tomorrow, Today

Join Visa at the Singapore Fintech Festival from 12-14 November 2025 and discover how it is shaping seamless, secure, and intelligent payment experiences of the future.

[1] Source: Adobe Data Insights, August 2025, Growth in AI-driven visit share

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

