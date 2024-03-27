PRNewswire

Dubai [UAE]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 27: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, has joined the Dubai FinTech Summit (DFS), organised by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global Financial Centre in the MEASA region, - as a Founding Partner & Co-Host underscoring its dedication to support innovative and future thinking businesses on a global scale. Visa has cemented its partnership with DFS through a strategic three-year agreement, demonstrating a strong commitment to the fintech ecosystem.

Also Read | Data Breach: 2.7 Million Pakistani Data Compromised Over Five Years.

Through initiatives like the Fast Track programme, Accelerators and Visa Everywhere, Visa is at the forefront of empowering FinTechs, providing them with the necessary resources and personalised tools to create innovative solutions needed to enhance the digital economy for consumers and businesses.

Mohammad Alblooshi, CEO at DIFC Innovation Hub, said, "True innovation springs from collaboration. One of our objectives at the Dubai FinTech Summit is to unite global leaders, innovators and disruptive start-ups to forge the most progressive, inclusive, and technologically advanced financial community. Our alliance with Visa, solidified through a three-year agreement, aligns perfectly with our aim to provide a dynamic environment for innovation and enterprise to flourish in Dubai and beyond as we shape a resilient financial ecosystem. With Visa's continued support and expertise, we look forward to delivering an exceptional event that will inspire and empower the FinTech community."

Also Read | Easter 2024 Food Ideas: From Marzipan and Cheesecake to Caramel and Peanut Butter, 5 Unique Easter Egg Recipes To Try.

Hasan M. Kazmi , Vice President and Head of Digital Partnerships for Visa CEMEA, said, "As a global leader in digital payments, Visa is committed to fostering innovation and driving the growth of the FinTech ecosystem. Our three-year partnership with the Dubai FinTech Summit reflects our dedication to supporting FinTechs in the region and beyond.

"At Visa, we recognise the transformative power of FinTechs in developing innovative payment solutions, expanding access to financial services and enabling the growth of the wider digital economy. Our participation as a co-host sponsor of the Dubai FinTech Summit provides us and our partners with a valuable platform to explore collaborative opportunities and drive further innovation in digital commerce. We believe that Dubai and DIFC's position as a global centre for innovation makes it the ideal location for this summit. By bringing together global FinTech and technology experts, the Summit will facilitate meaningful discussions and connections that will shape the future of finance not only in the region but also on a global scale."

In line with the D33 Agenda to position Dubai as the top four global financial hub by 2033, the 2nd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit is designed to encourage cross-border collaboration and innovation, pivotal to transforming the global FinTech sector. It presents a unique opportunity to explore emerging FinTech trends and their potential to drive financial progress in the MEASA region.

The Dubai FinTech Summit, scheduled for May 6-7,2024, at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, will see an unprecedented gathering of over 8,000 decision-makers, 300+ thought leaders and 200+ exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies.

Visitors can purchase tickets for the Dubai FinTech Summit 2024, with early bird prices ending soon.

About Dubai FinTech Summit

Dubai FinTech Summit is an annual mega event organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. The 2nd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit will bring together over 8,000+ global industry leaders, 1,500+ investors and policy makers, signalling increased appetite for growth opportunities in the region.

Dubai FinTech Summit signals new wave of financial innovation, opportunity, transformation, and growth for the international financial services sector. As a rising FinTech hub, Dubai is also spearheading the evolution of the financial services industry, with investments in FinTech projected to grow by 17.2% CAGR to USD949 billion from 2022 to 2030. The summit aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33's strategic goal of propelling Dubai into the ranks of the top four global financial hubs by 2033.

The expanded programme of Dubai FinTech Summit is set to exceed expectations by delving into key tracks, including the future of FinTech, embedded and Open Finance, climate finance, Web3 and digital assets. The summit stands as a thought leadership-driven platform, addressing industry challenges head-on and championing innovation.

To register for the event, visit www.dubaifintechsummit.com.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world's most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region's largest financial ecosystem of over 36,000 professionals working across over 4,300 active registered companies - making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre's vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region's most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai's most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.

Visitors can purchase tickets for the Dubai FinTech Summit 2024, with early bird prices ending soon.

For further enquiries, please contact:Samia AhmadAssistant Manager, Marketing at DIFC Innovation HubE: samia.ahmad@difc.comPhone: +971 4 362 2657

Shadi DawiDirector of PR & Strategic PartnershipsTrescon GlobalMobile: +971 55 498 4989shadi@tresconglobal.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2372298/Visa_DIFC_Partner.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)