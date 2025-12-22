PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 22: Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited (NSE - VPRPL, BSE - 543974 | INE0AE001013), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies with a diversified presence across Water & Municipal Services, Roads, Railways, Infrastructure, and Mining, has finalized a River Sand Mining Lease for a period of five (5) years in Village Kanana, Balotra District, Rajasthan.

The lease permits river sand mining with an annual production ceiling of 1,54,350 metric tonnes per annum.

The Company got the sand mine through the auction process and has obtained the necessary statutory clearances from the relevant authorities. In furtherance thereof, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited has deposited the requisite amounts and security with the Mining Engineer, Department of Mines & Geology, Barmer, Government of Rajasthan, for execution of the mining agreement.

Under the terms of the lease, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited will be responsible for the mining and sale of river sand for a period of five years, subject to the prescribed annual production ceiling and applicable regulatory compliances.

Strategic Impact

The lease aligns with the Company's diversification strategy and strengthens its expanding business portfolio across India, while supporting balanced and sustainable growth across new verticals.

The Company continues to pursue opportunities that complement its EPC capabilities and enhance long-term value creation.

