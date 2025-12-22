A new social media viral trend has captured the imagination of the internet, blending Bollywood fandom with relatable comedy. Dubbed "Day 1 as a Spy in Pakistan," the trend sees Instagram reel creators enacting hilarious skits where they attempt to go undercover in Pakistan, only to accidentally reveal their Indian identity through ingrained habits. While thousands have participated, a recent video featuring a cute boy has been widely hailed as the "winner" of the trend, adding a heartwarming twist to the viral meme and jokes template. The kid in video is Charvik Gwal, who goes by the profile name @charvik_21 on Instagram

Cute Kid Charvik Gwal Wins 'Day 1 as a Spy in Pakistan' Viral Instagram Reel Trend:

The 'Dhurandhar' Effect

The trend traces its origins to the massive box-office success of the recently released spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. In the film, Singh plays an undercover operative infiltrating Karachi. However, unlike the serious and high-stakes tone of the movie, the social media trend leans into affectionate satire. It playfully mocks the idea that an average person could survive deep cover without their "Desi" mannerisms giving them away immediately. ‘Dhurandhar’ Song ‘FA9LA’: Lyrics and Meaning of Rapper Flipperachi’s Arabic Track That Powered Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dance Moment (Watch Video).

Day 1 as a Spy in Pakistan: From 'Scanner Dena' to Touching Feet

The core humour of the videos lies in the relatable "slip-ups." In popular iterations, "spies" are seen enjoying tea at a local stall before absentmindedly asking the shopkeeper, "Bhaiya, scanner dena?" (Brother, give me the QR code scanner), a reference to India's ubiquitous UPI payment system, which is not available in Pakistan. Other memes and viral clips show undercover agents instinctively touching the feet of elders as a sign of respect or muttering religious phrases like "Hari Om" after a meal, instantly blowing their cover.

Day 1 as a Spy in Pakistan: Instagram Trend for All Ages

While Instagram influencers and content creators, including celebs, initially drove the trend, it has now transcended demographics. The latest sensation to join the bandwagon is a toddler whose innocent participation has charmed viewers globally. In the widely shared clip, the child mimics the "spy" persona with adorable clumsiness, capturing the hearts of netizens and earning the title of the trend's undisputed winner. This inclusion of children highlights how the trend has evolved from movie marketing into a wholesome family activity. ‘Dhurandhar’ Fever in Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Welcomed With ‘FA9LA’ Song Amid Ban on Ranveer Singh-Starrer Film (Watch Video).

Organic Marketing Gold

Industry experts are calling the phenomenon a masterclass in organic marketing. Without a direct push from the film's production house, the audience-led content has kept Dhurandhar in the daily conversation weeks after its release. Reports suggest that the "Day 1 as a Spy" reels have significantly contributed to the film's repeat viewership, as fans flock to theatres to see the serious inspiration behind the comedy. The trend continues to grow, proving that sometimes the best promotion comes directly from the creativity of the fans.

