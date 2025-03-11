PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 11: The World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) commemorated International Women's Day by hosting the esteemed Women Leadership Awards 2025 under the theme "Accelerate Action." The event honored the remarkable achievements of over 50 women leaders from diverse sectors, underscoring the pivotal role of women in global economic and social advancement.

The ceremony commenced with a compelling welcome address by Archana Sharma, Director of Planning and Development at WASME. She emphasized the indispensable contributions of women in shaping future economies and societies, highlighting WASME's initiatives to support women entrepreneurs through enhanced access to finance, market linkages, and technological advancements. Ms. Sharma passionately called for collective efforts to dismantle barriers hindering women's progress and urged all stakeholders to "accelerate action" towards achieving gender parity.

The success of the event was bolstered by collaborations with esteemed partners:

* Industry Partner: Lakshaka Tex LLP, a leader in the textile industry, renowned for promoting sustainable practices and empowering women artisans.

* Academic Partner: Bennett University, recognized for its commitment to innovation and research, fostering leadership qualities among women students.

* PR Partner: Heylin Spark, a premier public relations agency dedicated to amplifying the narratives of women leaders and ensuring their achievements receive widespread recognition.

* Technology Partner: Netcoreinfo Business Group, whose technological support was vital in seamlessly executing the event and enhancing its global reach.

The awards ceremony spotlighted over 50 exceptional women across various categories, including Entrepreneurship & Business Leadership, Innovation & Technology, Sustainability & Social Impact, and Finance & Investment Leadership. Notable awards included Rashmi Agarwal, Founder & President of MAPS International WLL, Qatar, honored for her visionary leadership in global business expansion and mentorship of aspiring women entrepreneurs; Roop Kaur, recognized for integrating technology with traditional business models to create scalable solutions; Khushoo Khanna, CEO of Netcoreinfo Business Group, lauded for promoting environmental sustainability and social responsibility within the tech industry; Brindha Mayilsamy, Managing Director of Dataspire Technologies Private Limited, celebrated for her strategic financial acumen leading to significant company growth; and Christine Mhango, Agronomist at Thema General Suppliers Ltd, Zambia, honored for enhancing agricultural trade and empowering women farmers in Africa.

The event also featured insightful panel discussions addressing financial challenges faced by women entrepreneurs and strategies for scaling women-led Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the global market. Moderated by esteemed professionals, these discussions emphasized the need for tailored financial products, mentorship programs, policy interventions, and leveraging digital platforms to facilitate better access to capital and international markets.

Among the distinguished women leaders recognized at the event, Pooja Chopra, Director at Felix Impex Pvt. Ltd, participated as a panelist, sharing valuable insights on business growth strategies. Divya Arora, Managing Director at Natraj Publishers, was awarded for Excellence in Publishing, celebrating her contributions to the literary and educational sectors. Harita Mehta, Senior Advocate at the High Court and Supreme Court with Mehar Legal Services, was honored for Excellence in Social Justice & Empowerment, recognizing her advocacy efforts in championing legal rights and social equity.

The WASME Women Leadership Awards 2025 served as a catalyst for renewed commitment towards women's empowerment, celebrating individual achievements and sparking conversations on systemic changes required to support women leaders. WASME aims to enhance mentorship programs, advocate for policy reforms, and promote digital literacy to equip women entrepreneurs with essential skills for scaling their businesses in the modern economy.

