Mumbai, March 11: Sunita Williams is returning, and we all wonder what she has been up to during her extended stay in space. Dubbed the "stranded astronaut," the Indian-origin NASA astronaut has spent months aboard the International Space Station since June last year. During her mission, Williams conducted over 900 hours of research and carried out groundbreaking experiments.

With more than 600 days in space across three missions, the 59-year-old has also led the women astronaut corps in spacewalks, spending a total of 62 hours and nine minutes outside the spacecraft. Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore launched aboard Boeing's Starliner on June 5, 2024, for an eight-day mission to the ISS, but their stay stretched for months. Technical glitches, helium leaks, and threats from space debris delayed their return, making their journey far more challenging than expected. Sunita Williams Return To Earth Date, Time, Landing Place: When and Where NASA Astronaut Will Land on Earth With Butch Wilmore After Extended Stay in Space.

What Kept Sunita Williams Busy During Her Extended Stay in Space

Sunita Williams made the most of her extended stay at the ISS, juggling research, repairs, and even gardening. She conducted over 900 hours of experiments, including studies on microbes, water recovery, and plant growth. She also performed multiple spacewalks, spending over 62 hours outside the station to upgrade its systems. ‘I Will Miss Everything’: Says Sunita Williams on Returning to Earth After 9 Months in Space.

Beyond science, she stayed fit with weight training, sent festive greetings to Earth, and even grew lettuce in space. Her work contributed to future space missions, and upon her return, she will set a record for flying four different space capsules.