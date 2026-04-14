Mr. Iflu Rahman, Founder and Managing Director, Crietor Group, Ms. Dadu Iflu, Executive Director, Crietor Group, along with other Directors during The Skye launch event

NewsVoir

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 14: Crietor Group, a purposeful investment holding company with a dynamic portfolio spanning real estate and retail, today announced the launch of The Skye - a landmark luxury residential development positioned as India's first intent-based private residences designed exclusively for visionaries. The announcement was accompanied by the release of The Skye - My Vision for Visionaries, a book authored by Mr. Iflu Rahman, Founder and Managing Director of Crietor Group, that articulates the philosophical DNA behind the project.

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The Skye has also signed Bollywood actress Shriya Saran - acclaimed for her pan-India appeal and brand associations with Pantene, Lux, Coca-Cola, and Colgate - as its official brand ambassador, signalling the project's national ambitions and aspirational positioning.

A Home That Shapes the Visionary

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Rooted in the philosophy 'Going, growing and glowing together', Crietor Group has long committed itself to creating experiences that go beyond transactions. With The Skye, that commitment finds its most ambitious expression yet - a living environment intentionally designed to sharpen thinking, unlock potential, and elevate everyday life.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Iflu Rahman, Founder & Managing Director, Crietor Group, said, "I believe there is a home behind every visionary. A shift in space is not just emotional, it is scientific. The right environment has the power to unlock deeper clarity, sharper thinking, and greater potential. Visionaries like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates chose serene, intentional settings to shape their lives and ideas. Because every visionary is meant to fly, and to truly fly, they need the sky."

The Project: India's Most Elevated Address

Situated at Kashmir Kunnu, a rare tabletop terrain overlooking mist-laden green valleys in Kozhikode, Kerala, The Skye offers a setting of singular natural grandeur - just 12 minutes from the city centre. As Mr. Rahman noted, "The Skye cannot be replicated, for it is nature's singular and spectacular gift."

Key Project Highlights:

- Total Area: 10 acres- Residences: 62 exclusive private luxury homes- Individual Land Parcels: 7 cents to 12 cents- Built-Up Area: 3,200 sq. ft. to 5,700 sq. ft.- Pricing: Starting from Rs. 2.6 Crore onwards (excl. GST & statutory charges)- Total Project Value: Approximately Rs. 250 Crore

World-Class Amenities for the Discerning Few

The Skye is anchored by a 22,000 sq. ft. clubhouse and penthouse facility, complemented by a curated suite of premium amenities:

- 20-metre swimming pool- 150-seater conference hall- Putting mini-golf course & pickleball court- 1.5 km cycling and jogging track- Valley view deck- Functional helipad

Connectivity within the development is equally seamless, with a direct 600-metre access from a 7-metre-wide highway opening into well-laid 9-metre-wide internal roads.

Architecture That Lives and Breathes with Nature

The architecture of The Skye is designed to dissolve the boundary between the built and the natural. Rather than treating the landscape as a backdrop, the design allows the outside to flow inward -- creating a continuous, immersive interaction between space, nature, and self.

Mr. Derriel John, COO, Crietor Realty, described the project as "futuristic in its essence, defined by a rare location, timeless architecture, thoughtfully designed amenities, and seamless access to key utilities" -- adding that it is "more than a home, an investment in a living work of art that continues to appreciate through its rarity and lasting relevance."

A Cultural Statement: Shriya Saran & an Exclusive Musical Score

Ms. Dadu Iflu, Executive Director, Crietor Group, noted, "The Skye is already a meeting place of visionaries. Shriya Saran, acclaimed for her pan-Indian appeal as an actor and top-brand endorsements like Pantene, Lux, Coca-Cola, and Colgate, joins as The Skye's brand ambassador, while Zeba Tommy, the voice behind 'Queen of the Night' from Lokah, delivers an exclusive track for the walkthrough."

The collaboration with Shriya Saran - one of Indian cinema's most recognisable faces with audiences spanning from Kerala to Mumbai to the Indian diaspora worldwide - underscores The Skye's positioning as a nationally relevant, culturally resonant luxury development.

The Book: A Manifesto for Elevated Living

The Skye - My Vision for Visionaries is both a philosophical treatise and a creative blueprint. It reframes the concept of a home as an active participant in a person's growth journey -- arguing that spaces crafted with clear intent begin to shape how people think, create, and lead. The book draws on the lives of global icons who chose intentional environments to do their best work, and concludes with an invitation: the future is not something to wait for, but something to design and inhabit.

About Crietor Group

Crietor Group is an innovative investment holding company driven by purpose that extends beyond financial returns. Operating across real estate, retail, and allied sectors, the Group is guided by its enduring credo: Future Holds Good. Committed to sustainable practices, inclusive growth, and long-term value creation, Crietor Group enables its stakeholders to become active participants in shaping a better world.

Website: www.crietorgroup.com

The Skye is not just about residences. It is an exclusive and full-fledged environment for those who seek to expand the horizons of their vision. At Crietor, everyone says: "The Skye is the limit."

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