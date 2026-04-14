As Samrat Choudhary is set to take over as the Chief Minister of Bihar, public curiosity around his financial profile and personal background has surged. With a major political shift underway, voters and observers alike are closely examining his declared assets, career trajectory and family roots.

According to election affidavits, which mandate detailed financial disclosures, Samrat Choudhary and his family collectively hold assets worth over INR 11 crore. These declarations provide a transparent look into the financial standing of the incoming chief minister and highlight the importance of considering both individual and spousal assets for a complete picture.

Samrat Choudhary Net Worth and Asset Breakdown

Samrat Choudhary’s individual net worth is estimated at around INR 4.85 crore. His movable assets, including bank deposits, cash and other financial instruments, are valued at approximately INR 99 lakh. Within this, his bank balance and cash holdings total about INR 28.45 lakh. Samrat Choudhary Elected As BJP Legislature Party Leader in Bihar, Set To Lead New Government (Watch Videos).

In addition, he owns a vehicle worth INR 7 lakh and a licensed weapon valued at INR 6 lakh. A significant portion of his wealth is tied to immovable assets such as land and residential properties, collectively valued at nearly INR 3.86 crore. These holdings form the backbone of his personal financial portfolio.

Wife Kumari Mamta’s Assets

A substantial share of the family’s wealth is attributed to his wife, Kumari Mamta. As per the affidavit, her total assets are valued at around INR 5.78 crore, which is higher than Choudhary’s individual wealth.

Her movable assets stand at approximately INR 27.89 lakh, including bank deposits and cash, with INR 12.10 lakh recorded as bank balance and cash holdings. However, the majority of her wealth lies in immovable property, particularly land and housing assets valued at over INR 5.50 crore. Notably, no vehicle or weapon is listed under her name. Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP, To Resign As Bihar CM in 3 to 4 Days.

Combined Family Wealth

When combined, the declared assets of Samrat Choudhary and Kumari Mamta reach approximately INR 11.34 crore. This includes both liquid assets and long-term investments such as real estate. The data indicates that the family’s financial strength is largely rooted in property ownership rather than liquid cash or luxury assets.

Such disclosures play a crucial role in maintaining transparency in public life, especially for individuals assuming top political positions. For voters in Bihar, these figures provide a clearer understanding of the economic background of their new leader.

Political Journey: From RJD to BJP

Born on November 16, 1968, in Munger district, Samrat Choudhary comes from a politically influential family. His father, Shakuni Choudhary, was a veteran leader, which helped shape his early political exposure.

Choudhary began his political career with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and served as a minister during the tenure of Rabri Devi. In 2018, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, marking a significant shift in his political alignment.

His rise within the BJP has been steady and strategic. After Sushil Kumar Modi moved to national politics, Choudhary gained prominence in the state unit. He served in key roles, including deputy to Nityanand Rai and later as the Bihar BJP state president in 2023.

Following Nitish Kumar’s return to the NDA alliance in 2024, Choudhary was appointed Deputy Chief Minister and emerged as a central figure in Bihar politics.

Caste Equation and Political Strategy

Samrat Choudhary belongs to the Kushwaha (Koeri) community, an influential OBC group in Bihar. His social background aligns with the ‘Luv-Kush’ equation, a political combination of Kurmi and Koeri communities often associated with Nitish Kumar’s voter base.

This caste dynamic has played a significant role in his elevation as a consensus candidate within the NDA. It reflects a broader electoral strategy aimed at consolidating key backward caste votes in the state.

Family Background and Personal Life

Samrat Choudhary was born into a well-established political family in Munger. His mother, Parvati Devi, and his brother Rohit Choudhary are also part of his close family circle, with Rohit involved in local politics.

He is married to Kumari Mamta, whose substantial real estate holdings contribute significantly to the family’s overall wealth. The family’s assets are largely concentrated in land and property, indicating a long-term investment approach.

As Bihar prepares for a new political chapter, Samrat Choudhary’s financial disclosures, political journey and social positioning together shape the narrative of a leader stepping into the state’s top role.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).