Whistling Woods International in Association with TISS Announces July 2026 Admissions Entrance Exams Scheduled from 12th to 20th December 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Whistling Woods International (WWI), Asia's premier institute for Film, Communication, and Creative Arts, has announced its entrance exam schedule for the July 2026 intake, with exams to be held from 12th to 20th December 2025.

Applications are now open for full-time Degree, Postgraduate, and Diploma programmes in Film, Communication, and Creative Arts, offered in association with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Recognized as a Centre of Excellence by the Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) and honored with the Excellence in Creative & Performing Arts Award at the 6th FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards, Whistling Woods International has also been featured among the 'Top Institutes of Influence' by Forbes India.

With a strong and ever-growing alumni base working successfully across the media and entertainment industry, the institute continues to nurture the next generation of creative professionals through a perfect blend of academic rigour and hands-on learning.

Entrance Exam Schedule

12th December 2025 - BDes in Visual Communication Design (VCD) & BDes in Fashion Design

13th December 2025 - BDes in Animation & Game Design

19th December 2025 - BFA in Filmmaking, MFA in Filmmaking, MFA in Screenwriting, Diploma in Screenwriting, BFA in Acting

20th December 2025 - BBA in Media & Communication, MBA in Media & Entertainment, BFA in Music Production & Composition

How to Apply

Students can register and submit their applications through www.whistlingwoods.net

or contact + 91 8828022630 for additional information.

