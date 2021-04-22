The company is among 9 founding members of Transform to Net Zero (TONZ) coalition

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Apr 22 (ANI): IT software major Wipro on Thursday announced its commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 in line with the objective of the Paris Agreement to cap temperature rise to 1.5 degrees celcius.

Wipro, while unveiling its pledge on Earth Day, also set an intermediate target of a 55 per cent reduction in GHG emissions by 2030 in absolute emission levels compared to its base year of 2016-17 (April to March).

These targets are based on the globally accepted Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and reflect the deep decarbonisation and operational changes Wipro will drive within its value chain to achieve net-zero within 2040.

Wipro will also defer offsets until the target year, underscoring its values-driven strategy and approach. Over the last two decades, Wipro has reduced its energy, water, waste footprint, and bio-diversity impact and remains steadfast in its commitment to a more sustainable, just and equitable society.

Chairman Rishad Premji said climate change is a defining challenge for humanity. Business must be at the forefront to address it.

"Wipro's climate change programme goes back nearly two decades, and our net-zero goal further reaffirms our commitment. Our approach emphasises the importance of not just reaching that goal, but doing so in a way that is aligned with Wipro's core values of integrity and business responsibility."

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, said the company has long since built ecological sustainability into its operations and ways of working.

"Today we are committing to accelerate our actions to achieve net-zero, and the deep decarbonisation efforts required to get there. We believe businesses like us have a significant role to play in achieving the global greenhouse gas reduction targets."

Wipro is among the nine founding members of the Transform to Net Zero (TONZ) coalition. Convened by Microsoft, the coalition includes some of the world's largest companies representing combined annual revenues of 500 billion dollars and assets worth 800 billion dollars.

