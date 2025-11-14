Stay one step ahead of Diabetes, This World Diabetes Day manage your sugar the sure way

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Ameera Shah-led Metropolis Healthcare Limited, India's second-largest and most respected pathology laboratory chain, has shared fresh insights from its large-scale lipid analysis, revealing how early metabolic imbalance may be silently driving India's diabetes burden.

The findings draw upon Metropolis' nationwide lipid profile study of over 3.9 lakh individuals, originally released around World Heart Day, and now reinterpreted to highlight its strong metabolic and diabetes linkage. The analysis found that nearly one in three Indians show lipid abnormalities, a clear signal of early metabolic dysfunction and insulin resistance, both precursors to Type 2 Diabetes.

The data indicates that cholesterol and triglyceride imbalances often appear years before blood sugar levels become abnormal, underscoring the need to look beyond glucose monitoring for a complete picture of metabolic health. Nearly 35% of individuals were found to be at major risk due to low HDL ("good cholesterol"), while 33% exhibited elevated triglyceride levels, both key indicators of poor fat metabolism and early insulin resistance.

Alarmingly, a younger demographic is increasingly showing signs of metabolic stress. Individuals in their 30s and 40s with low HDL or high triglycerides are silently moving toward diabetes, often without any visible symptoms -- pointing to a silent metabolic shift in India's urban and semi-urban population.

Key National Insights

Men were found to be at higher risk, with 37.5% showing high triglycerides and 46.5% showing low HDL, compared to 28.9% and 24.3% among women respectively -- indicating a strong gender-linked vulnerability.

These abnormalities were observed across all age groups, including younger adults, suggesting that metabolic imbalance is increasingly independent of obesity. Lifestyle factors such as stress, poor sleep, and processed diets are likely major contributors.

The findings reinforce the importance of regular lipid and glucose screening for adults above 30 years, enabling timely intervention through lifestyle modification and medical guidance. Metropolis' TruHealth Packages offer comprehensive health evaluations that help detect and manage metabolic and cardiovascular risks effectively.

Metabolic syndrome (MetS) is diagnosed when a person has three or more of the following - abdominal obesity, elevated triglycerides, Low HDL cholesterol, elevated blood pressure and elevated fasting plasma glucose as together they increase the chances of developing diabetes, heart disease and fatty liver among other risks. Our study yields similar statistics as reported in literature; the global prevalence of MetS varies from 12.5% to 31.4%. This is a call to action as Non - communicable diseases (NCDs) become a major public health concern.

Commenting on the findings, Mr. Surendran Chemmenkotil, Managing Director, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, said, "At Metropolis, our mission goes beyond diagnostics -- it's about helping people understand their health before disease develops. The data clearly shows that metabolic risks are building silently in younger adults, and that awareness and early testing can change this trajectory. By transforming our insights into public education, we hope to enable a preventive health movement across India."

Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific and Innovation Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, added: "Metabolic imbalance is the body's early alarm, often sounding years before diabetes is detected. Low HDL and high triglycerides are among the first signs of insulin resistance. Regular lipid and glucose testing can identify these patterns early, giving people the opportunity to make meaningful lifestyle changes and prevent progression to diabetes. With the growing use of weight-loss and metabolic therapies, regular laboratory monitoring remains essential to track metabolic health and support safe, effective outcomes.

Established in 1981, Metropolis Healthcare Limited is India's second-largest diagnostic chain, led by visionary leader Ms. Ameera Shah, Promoter and Executive Chairperson. With over four decades of excellence, Metropolis has been a pioneer in delivering best-in-class diagnostic services to patients, healthcare providers, and corporates across India and Africa. The company's extensive footprint spans 28 states, 7 Union Territories, and over 750 towns in India, supported by a robust network of more than 220 laboratories, 4,500+ service centers, and over 10,000 touchpoints. Each year, Metropolis serves millions of individuals by providing actionable health insights that empower better clinical outcomes. Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of more than 4,000 tests and profiles, including advanced tests for diagnosing cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and various genetic abnormalities. The company's commitment to quality and accuracy is reinforced by its consistent CAP proficiency score of over 98% for the past decade, placing it among the top 1% of laboratories worldwide for quality assurance. The Metropolis philosophy is built on the pillars of technological superiority, a warm, patient-centric approach, and reliable diagnostic reports.

For more information, please visit www.metropolisindia.com or click on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

