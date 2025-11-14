With just a week left for the grand release of Mastiii 4, the makers have unveiled the latest dialogue promo titled Love Visa, and it’s already spreading crazy entertainment vibes! After the rib-tickling trailer and chartbuster songs Pakad Pakad and Rasiya Balama, this new promo further amps up the excitement as the film gears up for its big theatrical release on November 21, 2025. ‘Mastiii 4’ Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani Reunite for a Hilarious Ride Filled With Triple the Madness (Watch Video).

The newly released promo features the OG Mastiii gang — Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Arshad Warsi, and Nargis Fakhri — who bring their trademark humour, charm, and infectious energy to the screen. The hilarious exchange between the characters as they explain the meaning of Love Visa is pure madness and sets the perfect tone for the film’s over-the-top comedy.

The film also stars Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, and Elnaaz Norouzi as the leading ladies, with Tusshar Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, and Nishant Malkhani joining the chaos.

Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Mastiii 4 marks a larger-than-life new chapter in the beloved comedy franchise. With its tagline Love Visa, the film promises Zaveri’s signature brand of humour, glossy production design, breathtaking UK backdrops, and the original trio back in their mischievous best. ‘Mastiii 4’ Song ‘Rasiya Balama’: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani Bring Comic Madness in This High-Energy Track (Watch Video).

Presented by Waveband Production and Zee Studios in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, the film is produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, along with Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Umesh Bansal.

