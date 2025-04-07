PNN

New Delhi [India], April 7: World Health Day 2025 serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of health in shaping our future. This year's theme emphasizes the significance of healthy beginnings, recognizing that the foundation of good health starts early in life. Experts agree that making informed, healthy choices from childhood through adulthood not only enhances our well-being but also sets the stage for a brighter, more sustainable future. In this article, we'll explore key insights and practical advice from health professionals on how to foster healthy habits and build a better tomorrow for ourselves and future generations.

1. Dr S S Murthy, Director & HOD - Cardiology, Ayushman Hospital and Health Services, Dwarka, New Delhi

Healthy living is a blend of good habits and behaviors that support overall physical, mental, and emotional well-being. For physical health, focus on a balanced diet with vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Include regular exercise--at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week. Ensure 7-9 hours of sleep each night and stay hydrated by drinking at least 8 glasses of water daily.

To support mental health, practice stress management through meditation, yoga, or deep breathing. Build strong social connections with family and friends, and engage in self-care activities like reading or relaxing baths. Emotional health improves with a positive attitude, self-compassion, and maintaining healthy relationships.

Adopt other healthy habits such as regular health check-ups, avoiding tobacco, excessive alcohol, and recreational drugs. Practice good hygiene, especially handwashing during flu season, and stay on track with organization tools like calendars and to-do lists.

Incorporating these habits into your routine promotes overall wellness and enhances your quality of life.

2. Dr Rahul Agrawal, MBBS DNB Medicine, Dr NB Gastroenterology, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist, Liver Superspecialist, Liver Transplant Physician and Therapeutic Endoscopist, Fellow Hardward Medical University, Surat

Good health starts from within, and a healthy gut lays the foundation for lifelong well-being. Our digestive system does more than just process food--it influences immunity, metabolism, and even mental health. What we eat today determines our health tomorrow. A balanced diet rich in fiber, probiotics, and essential nutrients supports a strong gut microbiome, reducing the risk of digestive disorders and chronic illnesses.

Hydration, regular physical activity, and stress management play equally vital roles in maintaining optimal gut function.

Small lifestyle changes--such as mindful eating, avoiding processed foods, and ensuring adequate sleep--can significantly improve digestive health. Staying Away from Alcohol and Obesity Will keep Your Liver Safe. Regular health check-ups including COLONOSCOPY - Endoscopy of Large Intestine (after age of 50) help in early detection and prevention of gastrointestinal issues.

On World Health Day 2025, let's pledge to make smarter dietary and lifestyle choices. Investing in gut health today ensures a vibrant, disease-free future. After all, a healthy beginning leads to a brighter and healthier life ahead!"

I ALWAYS Say, "Pachantantra swasth to Zindagi Mast".

3. Prof Dr G.S. Prabudoss, Director & Chief Consultant, Surgical Gastroenterology, Minimally invasive & Endobariatric Surgery , Chennai Obesity and Gastro Surgeons Centre, Chennai. Tamil Nadu

Prof Dr G.S. Prabudoss, a renowned Surgical Gastroenterologist and Bariatric Surgeon at Chennai Obesity & Gastro Surgeons Centre, emphasizes the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle:

"Embracing a healthy lifestyle today lays the foundation for a vibrant and disease-free future. Regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, and routine medical check-ups are essential components of preventive healthcare."

He also highlights the advancements in endoscopic procedures offered at their center: "Our center is proud to offer painless endoscopy for adults without any sedation as a day-care procedure, ensuring patient comfort and swift recovery."

On World Health Day 2025, Dr Prabudoss encourages individuals to prioritize their well-being: "Investing in your health is the most valuable commitment you can make. Let's work together towards a healthier and brighter future."

*Note: Painless endoscopy without sedation is a growing trend in medical practice, offering benefits such as reduced preparation and recovery times. This approach minimizes discomfort and eliminates the risks associated with general anesthesia.

4. Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal, MBBS, DCH, MD, Pediatric, DM (chest + Resp), International Postgraduate, Pediatric Certification, Consultant at Sunrise Hospital and Arihant Hospital, Gurugram

A child's early years are pivotal in establishing a foundation for lifelong health and well-being. Ensuring timely immunizations is crucial, as they protect against life-threatening diseases like polio, measles, and diphtheria. Adhering to the recommended vaccination schedule not only safeguards individual children but also contributes to community-wide herd immunity, reducing the prevalence of preventable diseases.

Equally important is providing a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients. Incorporating diverse food groups--fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and dairy--supports physical growth, cognitive development, and overall health. Establishing healthy eating habits early can prevent chronic illnesses and promote lifelong wellness.

Additionally, managing digital screen time is vital. While technology offers educational benefits, excessive screen exposure can negatively impact physical health, social skills, and development. Parents should set clear boundaries, encourage regular breaks, and promote physical activities to ensure a balanced lifestyle.

By focusing on these key areas--timely vaccinations, balanced nutrition, and moderated screen time--we can provide our children with a robust foundation for a healthy and bright future.

5. Dr Naveen Chettupalli, MBBS, DNB - Pediatrics' Pediatrician - Consultant Pediatrician & Managing Director at Sravani Hospital, Hyderabad

Optimal maternal and neonatal health is fundamental to lifelong well-being. The 2025 World Health Day theme underscores the urgency of reducing preventable maternal and neonatal mortality through evidence-based interventions.

Globally, over 300,000 maternal deaths and 2 million neonatal fatalities occur annually, largely due to inadequate prenatal care, intrapartum complications, and preventable infections. Strengthening healthcare infrastructure, ensuring skilled birth attendance, and promoting early neonatal care can significantly improve outcomes.

Additionally, addressing maternal nutrition, managing comorbidities, and enhancing access to reproductive health services are imperative. Holistic policies that integrate maternal health with broader public health strategies are essential for sustained impact.

As pediatricians, our role extends beyond treatment--we must advocate for systemic reforms, equitable healthcare access, and community-driven initiatives to ensure every child's right to a healthy start, ultimately shaping a healthier global future.

6. Dr Sudheer Penchala MBBS, M.D-General Medicine, D.M-Neurology (SRMC-Chennai) Advanced Fellowship In Pain Management - Kolkata International Neuro Palliative Care Fellowship-Manipal University, Senior Consultant Neurologist Neuro Palliative Care Physician, Pain Specialist And

Dr. Balaraju Naidu, MS (Ortho), DNB (Ortho), MNAMS, Fellowship in Hip and Knee Joint Replacements Cardiff (UK), Fellow in Computer Navigation Replacement Surgery (Germany), Robotic Orthopedic Joint Replacement & Arthroscopic Surgeon, Managing Director - ONUS HOSPITALS, Hyderabad

Dr Sudheer Penchala, a neurologist and Dr Balaraju Naidu, an orthopedic practicing at Onus Robotic hospital Hyderabad emphasizes the profound impact of early life experiences on brain development and long-term well-being. In line with World Health Day 2025's theme, "Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures," he advocates for establishing consistent daily routines, such as regular sleep patterns and shared family activities, to foster cognitive and emotional growth. Incorporating omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish, into children's diets has been associated with improved behavior and social skills. Additionally, for expectant mothers, early intake of folic acid supplements is linked to enhanced verbal and behavioral outcomes in children. By prioritizing these elements--structured routines, balanced nutrition, and prenatal care--families can lay a strong foundation for their children's cognitive and emotional development, ensuring healthier and brighter futures.

7. Dr Bipin Chandra Aditya Dasari, Interventional Cardiologist at Rhythm Heart Institute, Vadodara

With over a decade of experience in interventional cardiology, I emphasize the importance of early cardiovascular health in shaping lifelong well-being. This World Health Day 2025, themed 'Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures,' highlights the need for proactive measures to prevent heart disease from an early age. Adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle--including balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and routine health screenings--is crucial for preventing cardiovascular diseases. Healthcare systems should prioritize accessible, high-quality care that addresses both immediate and long-term heart health. By investing in preventive strategies and education, we can significantly reduce the incidence of heart-related ailments, paving the way for healthier societies.

8. Dr Vaibhav Jain - Spine and Orthopedic Surgeon MBBS, M.S. Orthopaedics Fellowship in Endoscopic Spine Surgery, Assistant Professor (Orthopedics), Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

On this World Health Day, themed "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures," we emphasize the importance of musculoskeletal health--especially spine and joint wellness--for a vibrant and active life. The spine is the backbone of our mobility and function. Conditions like degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, and spinal stenosis can significantly affect quality of life. Fortunately, modern advancements like minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery now offer patients quicker recovery, less pain, and reduced hospital stays.

Similarly, joint health is vital for maintaining independence and movement. Joint preservation techniques--such as cartilage restoration and realignment procedures--aim to delay or prevent joint replacement, especially in younger patients. These procedures are less invasive and help retain natural joint structures.

The use of orthobiologics, including platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and stem cell therapies, is revolutionizing both spine and joint care. These biologically derived substances promote healing, reduce inflammation, and support tissue regeneration.

Early diagnosis, preventive care, and advanced treatments can dramatically improve long-term outcomes. This World Health Day, let's commit to proactive musculoskeletal care--empowering individuals with healthy beginnings and enabling them to build hopeful futures with strength, mobility, and confidence.

9. Dr. Haresh H Manglani, M. S - Orth, DNB - Orth, Oncology Fellow - MSKCC, New York USA; Mount Sinai, Toronto, Canada & Tata Memorial, Mumbai. ICOE - MTF Fellow, NJ, USA. Director, ANMMOL ORTHOVISION, Mumbai. Senior Orthopaedic Oncosurgeon - Fortis Hospitals, Jaslok Hospital, HCG Cancer Center.

Dr Haresh Manglani, senior Orthopaedic Oncosurgeon, emphasizes on early intervention for best outcomes in patients affected with bones cancers and soft tissue sarcomas. He states that there must be a very high index of suspicion for a possibility of presence of bone cancers in instances when a swelling which appears after injury does not subside within 10 days of conventional treatment. Since it is the children below age of 20 and adults above 40 who are the affected ones, it is better to have a negative test for bone tumors rather than miss a possible positive test. Early detection and prompt modern neo-adjuvant treatment with the right specialist gives full functional outcomes and normal lifestyle in more than 70% of patients with bone cancers and soft tissue sarcomas. General principles of good health - homemade fresh food, adequate sleep, daily exercise and maintaining ideal body weight are equally important for good bone and muscle health.

10. Dr Bikramaditya Padhi, Cardiologist (MBBS, MD, DM - Cardiology), Sambalpur Odisha

Dr Bikramaditya Padhi, Cardiologist (MBBS, MD, DM - Cardiology), shares: A healthy heart is the cornerstone of a vibrant life. As a cardiologist, I emphasize the importance of early lifestyle interventions--balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and routine health screenings--to prevent cardiovascular diseases. Small steps taken today can significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and lifestyle-related conditions in the future. This World Health Day, let's commit to preventive care for a healthier tomorrow. Also, holistic well-being isn't limited to the heart; orthopedic health matters too. With the rise in joint-related issues, particularly among the aging population, awareness about timely orthopedic care, including knee replacements, is vital. Modern advancements in joint replacement surgery now offer minimally invasive options and faster recovery, ensuring individuals stay mobile and independent. Whether it's your heart or your joints, early care, timely intervention, and consistent follow-ups are key. Let's empower every generation with knowledge for healthy beginnings and a brighter future."

