Jaipur, April 7: Rajasthan is experiencing an intense heatwave, with Barmer and Jaisalmer emerging as the hottest regions. According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, a severe heat spell has begun and is likely to continue for the next two to three days, with no immediate relief in sight. Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state on Sunday at 45.6 degrees Celsius, which is 6.8 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average.

This marks the highest temperature recorded in the first week of April in Barmer since 1998, when the mercury had touched 45.2 degrees Celsius on April 3. "Rajasthan recorded the highest-ever maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius (+6.8 degree Celsius above normal) in the first week of April on Sunday at Barmer. Before this, 45.2 degrees Celsius was recorded on April 3, 1998 at Barmer in the first week of the month,” said R.S. Sharma, IMD Jaipur Director. Weather Forecast Today, April 07: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

“The heat was not just intense during the day; night-time temperatures also remained unusually high. The minimum temperature in Barmer was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius which is 6.4 degrees Celsius above average, making it the hottest night in the state,” he said. Jaisalmer was close behind, with a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius and several other cities also experienced scorching heat. A total of 21 cities in the state recorded temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or above.

Jaipur recorded 40.7 degree Celsius, Ajmer 40.8, Bhilwara and Vanasthali (Tonk) 41.6, Pilani had 41, Kota 42.4, Udaipur 40.9, Chittorgarh 43.2, Jodhpur 43, Bikaner 43.3, Churu 42.4, Sriganganagar 41.7, Jalore 42, Pali 41.2, Sirohi, Baran 40, Fatehpur 40.3 and Dungarpur 41.1 degrees Celsius. Due to the extreme heat, public movement decreased across many cities, especially during peak afternoon hours. India Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Delhi, Red Alert for Gujarat As Heat Intensifies Across States; Check Details Here.

As per the observations recorded at 8:30 am on Monday, the average relative humidity across most parts of Rajasthan ranged between 20 per cent to 45 per cent, indicating dry and uncomfortable conditions. The Meteorological Department issued a heatwave alert for 14 districts for Monday. The met department warned of a heatwave in Kota, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Udaipur and Bikaner divisions from April 7 to April 9. Thereafter, from April 11-13, a new westerly disturbance will bring down the temperature with sporadic drizzling in parts of the state.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Healthcare experts have advised the public to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged Sun exposure, and follow heat safety protocols. Special attention is recommended for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

