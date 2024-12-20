PNN

New Delhi [India], December 20: In today's world, meditation is recognised as the key to holistic well-being. In response to proposals from India and other nations, the United Nations General Assembly has declared December 21 as World Meditation Day. This date is significant as it falls exactly six months after International Yoga Day, celebrated annually on June 21.

This recognition is a matter of pride for India, as the significance of meditation has been emphasised in the Indian Vedas and Puranas for thousands of years. These ancient scriptures also detail various forms of meditation, their techniques, and their benefits.

Among the many types of meditation practised worldwide -- such as mindfulness meditation, transcendental meditation, and mantra meditation -- the most effective method is Roopdhyan Meditation, as explained by the fifth original Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj.

This article explores the essence of Roopdhyan Meditation, how to practice it, and its transformative benefits.

Why Practice Roopdhyan Meditation?

Stress has become an unavoidable part of modern life, making meditation essential for maintaining physical and mental well-being. Appropriately, the theme for World Meditation Day 2024 is "Inner Peace, Global Harmony".

Furthermore, scriptures from the Vedas to the Ramayana emphasise that meditation is the most vital aspect of devotion to God. These teachings inspire us to embrace Roopdhyan Meditation.

What is Roopdhyan Meditation?

The stillness of the restless mind often feels unattainable. However, saints have shown that the mind can be tamed by redirecting it toward God. Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj explains this with a simple analogy: a moving bicycle can be easily steered left or right, but balancing it while stationary is nearly impossible for an ordinary person. Similarly, the mind is easier to control when engaged in activity rather than forced into stillness.

Roopdhyan Meditation employs this principle by channelling the mind's natural tendency to focus on forms and images. Whenever we think of a person or object, the first thing that comes to mind is their image. The same applies to the divine form of God. As we increasingly focus on His divine form, our meditation deepens, bringing unparalleled peace and joy.

How to Practice Roopdhyan Meditation

If you are drawn to an image of Shri Radha-Krishna in a temple or find a picture of God particularly captivating, begin by focusing on it. Observe the image carefully with your eyes open, imprint it in your mind, and then practice visualising it with your eyes closed. While this process may feel challenging at first, consistent practice will make it easier. You can also create your own version of Shri Radha-Krishna mentally. Some people also choose to meditate on the form of their Guru, a practice validated by scriptures.

Along with God's form, you can meditate on Shri Radha-Krishna's qualities -- such as compassion, grace, and benevolence -- and their divine pastimes. The Shrimad Bhagavat narrates many of these pastimes, and Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj has composed thousands of devotional verses and kirtans in 'Prem Ras Madira' and 'Braj Ras Madhuri' among other spiritual masterpieces to aid in Roopdhyan Meditation. You can also imagine new pastimes, such as van-vihar or jal-vihar with Shri Radha-Krishna. Imagine playfully splashing water over Shri Krishna alongside other sakhis during a boat ride and Him returning the favour.

Do not hesitate to engage in such visualisations, worrying that playful interactions with God might be inappropriate. Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj assures us, with scriptural proof, that we share every relationship with God -- He is our master, friend, parent, sibling, child, and beloved. Therefore, when meditating on His divine form, we must let go of all hesitation.

Benefits of Roopdhyan Meditation

By immersing your mind in Shri Radha-Krishna's divine pastimes and virtues and striving to deepen your love for Them, you will gradually find your physical and mental worries dissipating. Over time, your love for God will grow exponentially, and with the grace of a true saint, you will one day attain Shri Radha-Krishna. This will free you from the painful cycle of 8.4 million life forms and grant you an eternal place in God's divine abode.

