A big shocking update came in which Paul Pogba's brother Mathias Pogba has been sentenced to three years in jail in a case of extortion and kidnapping. A couple of years of prison arrest has been suspended by the Paris criminal court on Thursday, December 19. Mathias already spent some time in detention and the rest of his sentence will be served under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Paul Pogba Weighs MLS, Europe, and Middle East Options While Training in Miami.

This case was built up against Mathias Pogba after Paul Pogba was targeted by his brother and some of his childhood friends. All of the accused stood trial after an investigation regarding Paul Pogba's extortion incident took place in 2022. Mathias went on trial after he was accused of extortion and criminal conspiracy. Former Juventus and Manchester United star was held up at gunpoint by hooded men in 2022 and was asked to pay 13 million Euros. As per the defendants, Paul Poga should've supported them with financial aid after he became an international football star. Five of the other men were accused of abduction, extortion and confinement to facilitate a crime.

Paul Pogba who is all set to make his return to football suffered economic losses of 197,000 Euros and other moral losses of 50,000 Euros. The authorities have ordered Mathias Pogba and all other defendants to jointly pay this sum to the French midfielder. Mathias Pogba was also a football player who mostly played for lower-tier teams in Europe. This case caught the eye of people after Mathias started posting threats over social media about his brother Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Paul's agent. Kylian Mbappe Birthday Special: Memorable Moments in Real Madrid Striker's Career As He Turns 26.

There are still a lot of speculations regarding Paul Pogba's return to football. Some sources say he will be joining Premier League defending champions Manchester City. There has been no official announcement from the French midfielder or Man City. But a big move to bag Paul Pogba can take place in the January 2025 transfer window.

