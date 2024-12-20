In the One-Day International leg of Afghanistan's ongoing tour of Zimbabwe, the visitors will square off against the hosts on December 21 in the third and final contest of the three-match series. The ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI 2024 will be played at Harare Sports Club in Harare, and start at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). For cricket fanatics, who are into making their Dream 11 fantasy team for ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI 2024 can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team prediction. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Ruled Out of Zimbabwe ODI Series With Quadriceps and Hip Flexor Injuries.

In the second T20I, Afghanistan players like Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Naveed Zadran, and AM Ghazanfar starred with either the bat or ball, while for Zimbabwe sizeable contributions came from Newman Nyamhuri and Trevor Gwandu. Hosts will want more out of their batters, who failed to apply themselves in ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI 2024, and just got crushed under the pressure of the target.

ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Tadiwanashe Marumani

Batters: Sean Williams, Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahid

All-Rounders: Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Newman Nyamhuri, Trevor Gwandu, Naveed Zadran, and AM Ghazanfar. Afghanistan Test Squad Announced: Rashid Khan Returns for Upcoming Two-Match Test Series Against Zimbabwe.

ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sediqullah Atal, and AM Ghazanfar.

Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Sean Williams, Sediqullah Atal (c), Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahid, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Nabi, Newman Nyamhuri, Trevor Gwandu, Naveed Zadran, and AM Ghazanfar.

