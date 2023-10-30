ATK

New Delhi [India], October 30: If a paralyzed patient is not treated promptly, the brain's aging process can accelerate, typically equating to an age range of 35 to 40 years. This means that the challenges associated with old age, such as memory loss, impaired thinking abilities, and difficulty in speech, may manifest post-paralysis and persist. However, timely treatment can effectively manage and control strokes. In observance of World Stroke Day, neurology specialists in Jaipur provided insights into the causes, prevention, and modern techniques for treating strokes.

Dr Gupta places great emphasis on the primary indicators of a stroke, which are essential to recognize promptly. These indicators include facial distortion, alterations in voice, and weakness in one part of the body accompanied by muscle strength loss. The importance of swift medical attention cannot be overstated, as once a stroke begins, approximately 2 million brain cells perish every minute. Brain strokes stand as the third leading cause of mortality among patients in India, underlining the urgency of awareness and prevention. Several risk factors contribute to the likelihood of experiencing a brain stroke, including elevated blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol levels, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and a previous history of heart disease. Awareness and proactive management of these risk factors are vital in reducing the incidence of strokes.

Dr SP Patidar explained that there exist two primary categories of brain strokes: those resulting from a blocked blood vessel and those arising from the rupture of a blood vessel. In instances of a stroke caused by a blood vessel rupture, surgical intervention can be life-saving. The longer the delay in addressing a brain stroke, the swifter the deterioration of brain cells. Therefore, instead of attempting home care, it's imperative for the patient to reach the hospital at the earliest and initiate treatment. The period spanning three to four and a half hours, often referred to as the golden period, holds immense significance for treatment.

Neurointervention specialist Dr Madanmohan Gupta highlighted that beyond pharmaceutical approaches, stroke treatment also encompasses a procedure known as mechanical thrombectomy. This non-surgical method effectively opens a blood vessel in the brain obstructed by a blood clot and has the potential to alleviate paralysis. Mechanical thrombectomy is employed when the patient cannot reach the hospital within the crucial three to four and a half hours, often referred to as the golden period, for various reasons such as medication unavailability, or if clot removal attempts with medicine prove ineffective due to persistent blockages in the vessel.

