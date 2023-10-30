Mumbai, October 30: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro edition is launched by Samsung with a design inspired by the Samsung SGH-E700 smartphone launched about 20 years ago in 2003. After so many years, Samsung has paid homage to its older smartphones and the Samsung E700 which was first one to come with a built-in antenna. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 comes in a retro-style finish to bring up nostalgia.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro is a limited edition smartphone with a familiar design, graphics and colour combination. The indigo blue colour is also the same as the SGH-700 model 2003. According to Samsung's post, the Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro will be sold on the official Samsung website on November 1, 2023. Here is everything about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro based on the SGH-E700 model. iQOO 12, iQOO 12 Pro, iQOO Neo8 and iQOO Neo8 Pro Likely To Launch Soon In India: Check Expected Specifications and Prices Here.

Samsung Electronics Unveils Galaxy Z Flip5:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro Model, Inspired by SGH-E700 of 2003:

A few days ago, Samsung introduced its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphone in "yellow" colour, which was reportedly to match the festive season. Now, Samsung wishes to pay homage to its first Samsung E700 or SGH-E700 smartphone with a built-in antenna. The device is expected to have the same features as all the other Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphones.

Samsung wishes to celebrate the legacy of innovation by introducing this device. Samsung also pays home to other smartphones like its MP3 model SPH-M2500, launched in 1999, TV Phone SCH-M220, Watch Phone SPH-WP10, and Camera Phone SCH-200 models. All of these products, according to Samsung, pushed the boundaries of that time. Samsung has incorporated the indigo blue and silver colours perfectly in the Galaxy Z flip5 with 2000s pixel graphics and animation on Flex, giving a touch of nostalgia. Apple Scary Fast Event Today: Apple Likely To Announce iMac, MacBook Pro and M3 Chip, Check More Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro Model Availability in India:

Samsung has announced that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro model will be available from November 1 in Korea. The smartphone based on SGH-E700 will be available in other countries like Germany, Australia, Spain, France and the U.K. from November 2, 2023. Samsung has no updates about this model to launch in India. Since the device is launched as a limited edition with collective and nostalgic value, it may arrive outside India.

