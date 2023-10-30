Mumbai, October 30: Every year on October 31, we celebrate National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. This day is dedicated to the memory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister after gaining independence. He is fondly referred to as ‘The Iron Man of India’ due to his significant contributions towards the consolidation of more than 550 princely states. This year, we are celebrating the 148th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

National Unity Day is a platform that encourages social and community service initiatives, fostering a spirit of volunteerism and community involvement. The celebrations of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas are inclusive, welcoming not only NRIs but also international guests. It presents a wonderful chance to delve into India’s rich history, diverse culture, and the importance of national unity. United Nations Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Day Marking Anniversary of Official Creation of the United Nations.

National Unity Day 2023 Date

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, October 31. Sardar Patel, born in Nadiad, Gujarat, on October 31, 1875, is remembered as an outstanding lawyer, a powerful political figure, a barrister, and a statesman. He held the positions of India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and first Home Minister from 1947 to 1950. However, it’s worth noting that the tradition of celebrating National Unity Day only started after 2014.

History and Significance of National Unity Day

The observance of National Unity Day on October 31 was initiated by the Indian Government in 2014 and is focused on providing an opportunity to reaffirm our nation's inherent strength and resilience to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country. On October 31, 2018, the Statue of Unity - the world's tallest statue, which the Indian Government erected at USD 420 million - was dedicated to him and has since been a popular tourist attraction, especially around National Unity Day. Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Here's All You Need To Know About AP State Foundation Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, October 29, announced that a nationwide ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ platform will be launched on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31 to give the youth an opportunity to play an active role in various nation-building events.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2023 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).