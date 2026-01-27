PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: YES Italy has announced the opening of its new office in Mumbai, further strengthening its presence across India. The Mumbai office will offer end-to-end academic counselling services for students applying to Bachelor's and Master's programmes at Italian universities, including guidance on course selection, applications, documentation, and visa processes.

Also Read | Tina Dabi Republic Day Video: IAS Officer Issues Clarification Over Salute Lapse During Flag-Hoisting Ceremony in Barmer, Says ‘Error Was Identified and Rectified Immediately’.

The move marks a strategic expansion of the organisation's operations in India and aims to support the growing number of Indian students seeking higher education opportunities in Italy.

Services Offered at the Mumbai Office

Also Read | Surat Shocker: Woman Kills Husband After Prolonged Abuse, Tells Cops Spouse Used To Consume S*x Enhancement Pills and Assault Her; Arrested.

The Mumbai office provides comprehensive support, ranging from university shortlisting and personalised academic counselling to assistance with preparing and submitting applications and documentation. Students also receive guidance on scholarships, eligibility criteria, and financial planning. The office supports students throughout the visa application process, ensuring clarity on requirements and thorough preparation. In addition, YES Italy offers pre-departure guidance and transition support, helping students adapt smoothly to life abroad and confidently navigate the initial stages of their international education journey.

Addressing the shift towards European study destinations, Ravi Srivastava, Co-Founder, YES Italy, said,With the launch of our Mumbai office, YES Italy is strengthening its presence in Maharashtra to better serve the growing demand for Italy as a study destination. Mumbai is a key education hub, and this expansion allows us to work more closely with students, parents, and institutions while delivering faster, more personalized support.

Academic Pathways and Country Support

YES Italy offers guidance across a wide range of disciplines, including Fashion and Design, Business and Management, Engineering and Technology, Arts and Humanities, Medicine and Life Sciences, Architecture, and Hospitality and Tourism Management. Students are supported with applications and admissions to leading Italian public universities such as the University of Bologna, Sapienza University of Rome, the University of Milan, the University of Padua, the University of Turin, the University of Florence, and the University of Pisa.

The Mumbai office also assists students with visa documentation, appointment scheduling, interview preparation, and post-arrival formalities, ensuring a smooth transition to academic life in Italy.

Free and Subsidised Education Opportunities in Italy

Italy has emerged as an affordable and high-value study destination for Indian students, with education that can be nearly free through public universities and scholarships. Tuition fees at Italian public universities are income-based, and for eligible students can be as low as EUR0-EUR500 per year, while standard fees generally range between EUR500 and EUR4,000 annually, far lower than the US or UK. Additionally, over 60% of international students in Italy benefit from some form of financial aid, including Italian Government (MAECI) scholarships, which provide full tuition waivers plus a monthly stipend of around EUR900, and regional DSU scholarships, offering 100% fee waivers, accommodation, meals, and stipends of EUR2,000-EUR7,000 per year.

For more information about YES Italy and its counselling services for studying in Italy, visit - https://yesitaly.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)