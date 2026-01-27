Surat, January 27: Police in Surat have arrested a 37-year-old woman for the alleged murder of her husband, a case that has uncovered a disturbing history of domestic violence. The woman reportedly confessed to killing her husband after enduring years of physical and s*xual torture. The arrest took place on Sunday, January 25, following a forensic investigation that contradicted initial claims of a natural death.

According to Limbayat Police Inspector NK Kamaliya, the accused detailed a harrowing environment at home. She alleged that her husband, who worked as a tile-layer in Mumbai and visited their Surat residence once a month, frequently consumed s*x-enhancement pills and subjected her to brutal physical and s*xual assaults that resulted in serious injury. Surat Shocker: Man Stabs Wife’s Sister, Brother to Death After Family Rejects His Marriage Proposal to Victim in Gujarat; Accused Arrested.

Tired of the ongoing abuse, Ishrat allegedly devised a plan to end her husband's life during his January visit. On the night of January 1, she reportedly served him turmeric milk laced with rat poison. When the poison failed to prove fatal, she waited several days before carrying out a second, successful attempt. On the night of January 5, she allegedly overpowered and strangled him at their residence in the Limbayat area.

Suspicion Arises During Last Rites

Following the death, Ishrat initially informed medical staff at Smimer Hospital that her husband had died due to a prolonged illness involving vomiting and coughing. However, suspicion was raised during a dispute over the victim's final rites. The deceased’s brother, hailing from East Champaran district in Bihar, insisted on taking the body back to their native village for burial. Ishrat’s adamant insistence that the last rites be performed in Surat, combined with her suspicious conduct, prompted the brother to approach the authorities for a formal inquiry. Surat Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Strangulates One-Year-Old Cousin Sister to Death While Trying To Stop Her From Crying in Gujarat, Detained.

Forensic Findings and Arrest

The police subsequently ordered a forensic post-mortem, which became the turning point in the investigation. The report confirmed the presence of toxic substances in the victim's system and revealed clear signs of manual strangulation, including compression marks on the neck and chest. The woman remains in custody as police continue to document the history of abuse that led to the incident.

