Mumbai, January 27: Senior IAS officer and Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi has addressed social media criticism regarding a brief moment of confusion during the Republic Day 2026 flag-hoisting ceremony. A 30-second video of the incident, which occurred at the District Collectorate premises in Rajasthan, went viral on Monday, January 26, triggering a debate over administrative protocol versus human error.

The Incident at the Collectorate Office in Barmer

The controversy surfaced after a video clip showed Dabi unfurling the national flag as scheduled. Following the unfurling, the District Collector was seen momentarily facing the wrong direction while initiating her salute. Tina Dabi Republic Day Video: Viral Clip Shows Barmer Collector and IAS Officer Saluting the Camera Instead of National Flag During Republic Day Celebrations.

Viral Video Shows Tina Dabi Saluting the Camera During Republic Day Celebrations

A security personnel standing nearby noticed the discrepancy and signalled the correct orientation. Dabi promptly adjusted her position, turned toward the tricolour, and completed the formal salute. While the correction happened within seconds, the footage was quickly circulated across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Dabi Responds to 'Momentary Lapse'

Responding to the online scrutiny, Tina Dabi clarified that the lapse was unintentional and stemmed from a split second of confusion during a tightly packed official schedule. She noted that the error was identified and rectified immediately on the spot. She explained that with employees and staff standing on both sides of her during the high-pressure event, she had naturally tilted toward one side before being guided. IAS Tina Dabi ‘Reel Star’ Row: Barmer Collector Denies Allegations of Detaining ABVP Students Over Disrespectful Remarks.

Mixed Reactions and Administrative Context

The video sparked a divide among netizens. Critics characterised the moment as a "protocol violation," with some questioning the presence of mind of the 2015 UPSC topper. Conversely, many supporters and administrative peers dismissed the backlash as unnecessary, calling it a "normal human error" magnified only by her high public profile. Administrative circles have largely played down the incident, noting that the rest of the ceremony - including the national anthem and parade - continued smoothly without any further disruption.

Tina Dabi's High-Profile Career

Tina Dabi, a 2016-batch IAS officer, has been a frequent subject of public interest since she made history by securing All India Rank 1 in the Civil Services Examination at the age of 22. Currently serving as the District Collector of Barmer, she has held several key administrative roles in Rajasthan. This latest incident highlights the intense digital scrutiny faced by public officials in the era of viral media.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

