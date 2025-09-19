VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 19: Beauty-at-home portal YesMadam went on expanding its pathbreaking strategy for the gig economy by broadening its zero commission model to additional partners at a grand RRR (Rewards, Recognition & Respect) ceremony on September 18, 2025, at Holiday Inn, Mayur Vihar.

The event, which was organized by YesMadam co-founder Aditya Arya and directors Garima Sharma and Yukti Arya, was a celebration of the platform's continued efforts to revolutionize how gig platforms pay their service providers. The event started with lamp lighting by the founders and special invitees in a traditional way.

Continuing the Zero Commission Revolution

YesMadam's revolutionary zero commission model, first introduced in April 2025, has been continuously growing to add more service partners. The unique commission model of the platform starts from 20% and comes down gradually to 0% as the partners move through successive grades - a stark contrast to the accepted norm of fixed commissions.

"The zero commission model was pioneered by just the YesMadam gig economy platform," noted the leadership team during Wednesday's celebration. The September 18 celebration continued this trend as the platform extended more partners to the zero commission level.

The platform already has the industry's lowest commission rates in the market among peers, and this increase further cements YesMadam's status as a disruptor within the industry.

Celebrating Social Impact

The ritual highlighted YesMadam's considerable social impact, as over 6,000 women had achieved employment and empowerment on the platform. Each guest of honor participated along with their family members, which underlined the company's dedication to holistic support systems.

Vice President Dan Singh, Manoj, and other major team players took major roles in planning the recognition ceremony that commemorated the burgeoning community of service providers on the platform.

Industry Recognition and Notable Attendees

The occasion was attended by notable personalities, including live performer and creative writer Nidhi Narwal, who delivered a motivating poem of women's empowerment. Influencer Vibhor Adnani was among the other notable guests present at the ceremony.

Leadership in Industry Innovation

Being the first salon-at-home platform in India, YesMadam continues to lead the way in industry practices, allowing clients to book services at a mere ₹6 per minute. The continued growth of the zero commission model underscores the company's leadership in developing fairer gig economy platforms.

Delhi recognition ceremony shows YesMadam's enduring commitment to transforming the beauty service platforms, with ongoing focus on partner well-being and sustainable business models that serve service providers instead of just drawing value from them.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)