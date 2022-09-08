New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/GPRC): The Young Leaders (a part of CII) that have been elected as Chairs for 2023 for different Chapters across the country were congregated at Mahabalipuram between 25-27 August. The Bangalore-based Dr Murali Kaushik, the Chair for the Leadership Academy, had meticulously planned the three-day workshop that aimed at expanding the envelope. Kaushik and his team which included Lekhram Nyoliwala, Krishna Nathani, Mohan Ramachandran, Viral Shah and Dhruv Agarwal wanted each incoming Chair to draft and then read out his/ her outgoing speech at the end of each person's year-long tenure.

As the next generation of industry leaders, one of the key objectives of the workshop was to focus on key areas and develop programs that would have an impact on Nation Building. The incoming All-India Chair, Dilip Krishna, who takes over the mantle from the Siliguri-based Raunak Goyal, repeatedly emphasised on the need to identify and then implement meaningful projects that were not only actionable, but would also span across the tenure of their successors.

YI had reached out to Shiv Kunal Verma, who is not only the author of two major books on the contemporary military history of India--1962: The War That Wasn't and 1965: A Western Sunrise--but is also developing the Value Education program for educational institutions, was requested to help get the diverse group together and bond as a motivated team of leaders. Taking a leaf out of the Army's approach to identify and groom young leaders, the Leadership Academy team decided to give the incoming Chairs a taste of what the Services Selection Board (SSB) does. Two army veterans, Colonels Ajay K Raina and Anupam Suden, then created the setting on the beach at the Temple Bay Resort in Mahabalipuram and explained to the future Chapter Heads the basics of what military leadership was all about.

The four-hour capsule on the 25th afternoon also had Major General Jagatbir Singh give a short presentation on what makes the leadership in the army tick. After the incoming Chairs had got 'wet and dirty', Shiv Kunal Verma then wrapped it up by giving examples from his own life where taking risks was par for course. Expanding on an incident from his soon-to-be-released autobiography -- Life of an Industani: The Six Degrees of Separation -- he talked of the time in January 1995 when he had infiltrated the Hizbul Mujahideen and spent four days with them in the Kashmir Valley. It was also fascinating to hear his analysis of the leadership of the Mujahids and other underground groups, which included the robbing of a bank a decade earlier in the Punjab by Khalistani separatists as well.

Shiv Kunal Verma then wrapped up his talk by explaining the nuances of the Value Education program that is being developed by him under the One Heritage Media banner in conjunction with the BluOne Group, which also focuses on India's wildlife resources, military history and regions that are lesser known in the subcontinent. Expanding on the content, Verma pointed out that the fourth volume of the Wildlife Quartet, a part of the 12-book package, also looks at the continental shelves and the islands, both Lakshadweep in the west and the Andaman and Nicobar chains in the east.

CII's Young Indians has almost 60 Chapters, that are city-centric mostly. Gujarat for example has five Chapters, while Madhya Pradesh has a Bhopal and an Indore Chapter. In coming Chairs represented far-flung states as well, which included Sikkim and Mizoram. With the repeated emphasis on Nation Building, the YI Chapters hope to have an extremely meaningful 2023. It will then be interesting to see their handing over speeches delivered at the beginning of their tenure with what they have actually succeeded in doing. Gen Next is certainly on the move.

