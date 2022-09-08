Sargun Kaur Luthra, popularly known for portraying the lead character Dr. Preesha in the show Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most stylish actress in the entertainment industry and her latest pictures from her recent trip to Goa is a stylish proof of the same. Here are some of Sargun’s looks that will immediately make you wanting to steal from the fashionista’s wardrobe. BARC Report: Anupamaa Maintains Its Top Position on the TRP List Followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Others.

The Slayer Look

Sargun Kaur Luthra (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sargun Kaur Luthra looks no less than diva in this all black party look wherein the actress is seen donning an off shoulder top upon denim shorts and paired with a really cool mesh jacket.

The Beach Please Look

Sargun Kaur Luthra (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ever wondered what’s better than fresh breeze of air on a beach? It’s the ever gorgeous Sargun Kaur Luthra all decked up in a sexy beach outfit which is all set to give you major FOMO.

The Chilling is Winning Look

Sargun Kaur Luthra (Photo Credit: Instagram)

When in Goa, chill as the Goans do. Sargun looks stunning as she chills in Goa in this casual outfit.

The One Peace Look

Sargun Kaur Luthra (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Even the most beautiful attractions lost its charm when the beautiful Sargun Kaur Luthra was clicked chilling peacefully in this gorgeous one-piece dress.

