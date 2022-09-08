Onam, the beautiful harvest festival of Kerala celebrating the homecoming of King Mahabali is here, keeping people engaged in decorations and celebrations. The celebrations started on August 30 and will continue till Thiruvonam, which will fall on September 8. During this 10-day festival, people of Kerala dress up in traditional attire and get together to be a part of the celebrations. Onam is all about sharing happiness with your loved ones. An important part of the festival is Onam Sadhya. It consists of South India’s traditional food served on a banana leaf and is enjoyed by the people on the last day of the festival. It contains 26 different dishes and every dish is unique in flavour. Indian festivals are always incomplete without sweets. Therefore, to add sweetness to this festival, we at LatestLY have listed five scrumptious sweet dishes for Thiruvonam 2022 that are a must to add life to your celebrations. Onam Sadhya 2022 Recipe Videos: Last-Minute Payasam and Pachadi Tutorials To Prepare the Traditional Food Ahead of Thiruvonam Celebrations

Semiya Payasam

Semiya Payasam is prepared with milk, vermicelli and sugar and is made on special occasions. Onam is one such occasion when you just can’t miss having this mouthwatering sweet dish.

Pazham Pori

This is a favourite sweet dish of every Malayali. Pazham Pori are banana fritters and a must during the Onam Sadhya if you want to have an amazing ending to the Sadhya.

Achappam

Achappams are not very sweet but their crispy and crackling sounds make them loved by everyone. They are beautiful round cookies and are very different from other sweet dishes.

Ariyunda

Celebrating the rice harvest festival of Kerala, you surely cannot miss these rice laddoos. They are one of the tastiest sweets and are a delight to eat.

Kozhukatta

Kozhukatta is made with coconut and jaggery and is closer to modaks. These little dumplings are a perfect sweet for Onam.

Onam is all about celebrating and sharing happiness and so are sweets. Therefore, to enjoy Onam with the best sweets, you must try the above-mentioned mouth-watering recipes. Wishing everyone a Happy Onam 2022!

