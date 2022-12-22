Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI/PNN): Ravi Kumar Sagar, 22, one of the youngest founders and CEO of RK'S INNO group, was conferred with the most prestigious Pride of Hyderabad 2022 and TITA TEE awards (Telangana Education Excellence awards) on 26th Nov 2022.

Ravi Kumar Sagar, Youngest Entrepreneur who is a known personality in the Startup Ecosystem, has received the award from senior IPS officer VC Sajjanar, vice-chairman and managing director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in the august presence of various dignitaries from the corporate sector, government officials, artists, and prominent personalities from across Hyderabad. Pride of Hyderabad 2022 was organized by Govt of Telangana, Telangana Tourism, Weave Media and GHMC.

Ravi Kumar Sagar received the award for his unwavering commitment and immense contribution to Entrepreneurship, Startups in India and worldwide. He has also received TITA TEE Telangana Education Excellence Award 2022 from SundeepMakthala, President of TITA, Akella Raghavendra, Sri V. Prakash Rao, Chairman, Telangana State Water Resources Development Corporation at T Hub, The World's Largest Innovation Campus.

A young entrepreneur from the twin Telugu states, Ravi Kumar Sagar, also known as RK'S, nailed it as a budding entrepreneur during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. When other businesses suffered huge losses due to the lockdown and the pandemic spread, Ravi Kumar Sagar started his entrepreneurship journey by selling PPE kits, sanitisers, and face masks to medical stores and hospitals. With an initial investment of Rs 50,000, Ravi Kumar Sagar generated a business turnover of Rs 2 crore.

When he turned 22 years old, Ravi Kumar Sagar founded INNO Group consisting of INNO Technologies Pvt Ltd, INNO Businesses Pvt Ltd, and Achieve Entrepreneurs Academy Pvt Ltd.

RK'S INNO Technologies Pvt Ltd deals with Innovative & Creative ideas and Technologies. INNO Businesses Pvt Ltd is into creating & supporting small home-based businesses to huge MNCs, and Achieve Entrepreneurs Academy Pvt Ltd trains and empowers Young Entrepreneurs to follow their passion and creative ideas of Business potential.

Born in a middle-class family in Gudur, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, on 14 April 2000, Ravi Kumar lost his mother to cancer when he was 12. His father was in significant financial trouble for spending a considerable amount of money on the treatment of his mother. However, he and his sister were moved from private to public school, and their father took on many jobs to bring stability. After 10th grade, he was keen to enter the 'Diploma in Agriculture and urged his father to enrol in 2016.

"It is a big honour for me to receive Pride of Hyderabad 2022 and also TITA Excellence Award 2022," said Ravi Kumar Sagar. "When I was 17, I had many thoughts about different businesses, and I used to talk to my friends about the same, and I used to think of doing something big in business after completing my college studies".

Peer pressure forced him to lose focus and join them for chilling; thus, the parent's pocket money wasn't enough. He joined other boys in college cricket betting. Initially, it was all fine, and he got Rs.2000 to 3000/-, but soon after, he started losing and got into debt of Rs.10,000/-, which he owed to his fellow peer group, who was also his childhood friends. When those boys forced him to pay back that money with a threat that they would inform his father, Ravi said, "for that tender teenage that felt like the end of the road for me, I was scared to inform my father, didn't know what to do, I decided Before having them, I wanted to confide in a friend, so I called her and explained everything. She added, "Please be alive till I come to college tomorrow morning, don't hurt yourself until then," and she accepted a promise. The next morning she came to campus and asked me how I could terminate my life for Rs.10,000/- debt. You can borrow from 2 other sites temporarily, but why? Is it fair to yourself or your father, who raised you with love and struggle? Reduce your spending now and earn well after you graduate, and she helped me repay them. Ravi said excellent friends preserve life but avoid bad ones. I realised suicide wasn't the answer. The life-or-death situation for the 10k made me want to make money, and here I am at 21 as a "YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR -2021" winner.

At 20, Ravi Kumar Sagar became an Entrepreneur. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he made a turnover of Rs.2 crores selling sanitisers, PPE kits, and masks.

When he turned 21, Ravi Kumar Sagar became the Author of his book "YUVATHA VYAPARAM" (YOUTH BUSINESS), where he explains business in 5 days. Within weeks after publishing this book, he was selected for a slew of awards, such as GLOBAL BUSINESS ICONS, YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR-2021, INDIAN ICON AWARD, INDIAN BOOK OF RECORDS, ACHIEVERS BOOK OF RECORDS, FUTURE KALAM'S BOOK OF RECORDS.

"My aim and vision are to create 100 dynamic young entrepreneurs in the coming years and satisfy the hunger of 100 poor people every day," said Ravi Kumar Sagar.

Ravi Kumar Sagar is also a Recipient of Dr Kalam's Seva Puraskar 2022 by Vandhe Bharath Foundation hosted at IIT Hyderabad Khandi.

Ravi Kumar Sagar has also travelled with ManoVignana Yatra, An initiative by SUPAR Foundation in association with the Government of Telangana and Government of Andhra Pradesh, along with the Team Dr Sudheer Sandra, Dr Ramesh Eppalapalli, Nikeelu Gunda from 16th Nov to 16th December and spoke on Entrepreneurship, Startups and Innovation in 30 Districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is one of the biggest milestones in Achieve Entrepreneurs Academy.

Achieve Entrepreneurs Academy is also hosting an idea contest for innovators and students. If you have any idea, there is an opportunity to get investments up to 1 Crore from Achieve Entrepreneurs Academy, and also a Cash Prize of 1 Lakh Rupees for Best Idea announced by Group CEO Ravi Kumar, Sagar.

Apply Now at: https://achieveentrepreneursacademy.com/

Follow Ravi Kumar Sagar on Instagram: https://instagram.com/ravikumarsagar_

