The Carabao Cup will see a high-octane clash when Manchester City host Liverpool with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. The two teams have been the dominant force in England for the past few years and their matches have always generated a lot of buzz. The Reds have the psychological edge here as Manchester City have failed to beat them in the last five encounters and Pep Guardiola and his men have already tasted defeat at Anfield in the league. Liverpool are the current holders of the trophy and their high pressing game has often brought them huge dividends. But playing at the Etihad Stadium is always a challenge for any side and the pressure will be immense on Jurgen Klopp with his side looking out of the title race and a tough game against Real Madrid on the horizon in the Champions League. Manchester City versus Liverpool starts at 1:30 AM IST.

Erling Haaland will lead the attack for Manchester City with Julian Alvarez missing due to his World Cup participation. Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte make up the central defensive partnership with Rodri holding fort in midfield. Ilkay Gundogan will make the darting runs in the opposition box and Cole Palmer will be the key playmaker in this side. The game is also an important opportunity for Jack Grealish to impress with an important second half of the campaign coming up.

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo are long term absentee for Liverpool and their absence will certainly be felt by the team. Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez make up a formidable front three for the visitors. Naby Keita will occupy the central defensive midfield position allowing Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott to play the more attacking role.

Manchester City at home can be a very dominant team and expect them to progress at the expense of Liverpool.

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Round of 16 match in Carabao Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Etihad Stadium. The EFL Cup match will take place on December 23, 2022 (Thursday mid-night) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Sadly, fans in India cannot watch EFL Cup 2022-23 matches on TV as there is no official broadcaster available. So, the Manchester City vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2022-23 match live telecast won't be available in India.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Manchester City vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

With the absence of official broadcaster, there will be no live streaming online available of Manchester City vs Liverpool EFL Cup 2022-23 match. However, fans can try watch live streaming of the matching by trying out some VPNs.

