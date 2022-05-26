New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI/PNN): Fashion shoppers will confirm that the sweetest tune to their ears is of their favourite brands going on sale! Shoppers, listen carefully: Nykaa Fashion, India's leading multi-brand e-commerce platform, brings to you its first grand flagship shopping event #ThankGoditssale (#TGIS).

Over 1500 brands, 3 lakh products + up to 80 per cent off, and other select brand offers exclusive to the platform. This fashion sale event will feature a differentiated offering with a choiceful curation of superhit brands across women, men, kids, luxe, tech, and home categories.

Offers and collections exclusive to Nykaa Fashion, shoppers can choose from widely popular fashion brands in streetwear such as Adidas, Puma, Skechers, Jack & Jones, and FableStreet, and high fashion brands like Vero Moda, Forever New, Only. If that's not enough, shop and stand a chance to win products and gift vouchers worth 15 lakhs + across Dyson, Powermax, French Connection, Carrera, Wonderchef, and IXIGO vouchers for flight travels.

Fill your shopping carts with trend-forward brands like Ed-a-mamma, Biba, W, Rare Rabbit, Vogue Eyewear and Giva, RITU KUMAR, Lavie, Kazo, and consumer favourites like Label ShauryaSanadhya, Aachho, Lavanya The Label and of course, Nykaa Fashion's House of brands Likha, Nykd by Nykaa, Gajra Gang, Twenty Dresses, RSVP, Kica, Pipa Bella, IYKYK and more.

Here are our top reasons to get in on this sale pronto!

- Never seen before offers:

You know a sale is special when it brings you offers on brands you have never been able to save a dime on before! Boldly make that style statement as Ed-a-mamma, Likha, Nykd by Nykaa, Piccolo, and Odette will be available at a minimum of 50% off and more.

- Unbelievably mega discounts: There are offers, and then there are offers like #TGIS that bring you incredible discounts on brands across categories. Evergreen-style classics like Adidas, Puma, Skechers, US Polo Assn, Lavie, and KAZO will have offers up to 65 per cent discount.

- International fashion haul for your wardrobe: Nykaa Fashion's offering of international brands gets even sweeter as some of these coveted labels, such as NA-KD and Misguided, are now on a minimum of 50 per cent off for a limited period during the sale!

We know that shopping during a sale is a lot more fun when it comes packed with fun events and interactions, and so #TGIS will offer just this with a host of live events such as Spin & Win, Wheel of Luck, and Surprise Inside planned for the duration of the sale so that every time you open the app, there is something new to explore.

The sale launches with the drop of three fun and sassy videos featuring Nykaa Fashion's young and effervescent brand ambassador Alaya F, who gives us a quick peek into the world of fashion that awaits at #TGIS. Donning uber-cool looks from brands and accessories from Nykaa Fashion, the stylish Alaya F invites shoppers to explore the most exciting online celebration of fashion and lifestyle.

Nykaa Fashion's Thank God Its Sale

Your newly elevated wardrobe will be singing with joy once you get in on Nykaa Fashion's #ThankGodItsSale!Log on to www.nykaafashion.com or download the Nykaa fashion app NOW (iOS and android)

Nykaa Fashion is the multi-brand e-commerce fashion offering from Nykaa, built on the pillars of premium curation and content, inspiring Indian customers to make the best choices for themselves. Nykaa Fashion is one of the fastest-growing fashion platforms in India.

As of 2022, it houses over 1600 brands and over 3.1 million SKUs across women, men, kids, luxe, and home categories to appeal to every consumer. The Nykaa Fashion website and the app are focused on being 'discovery-led' and 'high on style', giving a chance to browse through the latest trends and collections, along with engaging content.

It offers a large assortment of brands that include Indian and western wear, footwear, bags, jewellery, accessories, lingerie, athleisure, sleepwear, home decor, bath, bed, kitchen, and more. Nykaa Fashion has built a strong portfolio of seven consumer brands - Nykd by Nykaa, Gajra Gang, Pipa Bella, Twenty Dresses, Likha, RSVP and IYKYK.

