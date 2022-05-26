Motorola has officially launched the Moto E32s smartphone under the Moto E Series. Motorola's latest offering is available in select European markets in misty silver and slate gray shades. The handset will debut in India and Japan in the coming weeks. However, tipster Mukul Sharma recently tipped that Moto E32s could be launched in India on May 27, 2022. Moto E32 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in Europe.

Moto E32s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone gets a triple rear camera module comprising a 16MP primary lens, a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS and a USB Type-C port. Moto E32s packs a 5,000mAh battery. Coming to the pricing, Moto E32s starts at EUR 150 (approximately Rs 12,430).

