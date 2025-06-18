VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: In India's fast-evolving insurance landscape, where innovation meets necessity, Zopper has emerged as a name synonymous with trust, scale, and AI-driven excellence. Founded in 2011, Zopper has stamped a distinct space for itself by bridging the gap between traditional insurance providers and today's digital-first consumers.

With a vast network of partners spanning various industries, Zopper is at the forefront of the insurtech revolution, driving innovation and influencing the future of insurance.

Leading with Technology and Vision

What sets Zopper a leading insurtech company apart isn't just technology--it's experience, scale, and a proven track record. With a presence in over 1,200 cities, a growing team of more than 800 professionals, and partnerships with over 200 distribution partners, Zopper's impact is both broad and deep.

Its recent $25 million Series D funding, led by Creaegis and backed by ICICI Venture and Bessemer Venture Partners, is a strong sign of confidence by investors in its growth potential. These investments are fuelling Zopper's expansion into innovative markets and enhancing its tech stack. These overall developments allow Zopper to serve enterprise clients with even greater agility and customisation.

In a fragmented industry that often leaves consumers underserved and confused, Zopper brings clarity, convenience, and credibility with end-to-end insurtech solutions. It's not just building tools or models -- it's building trust.

Simplifying Insurance with Smart Integration

Zopper's success stems from its ability to make the complex world of insurance simple and accessible. Through its vigorous API stack and modular insurance infrastructure, Zopper enables banks, NBFCs, MFIs, OEMs, e-commerce platforms, and digital consumer brands to offer insurance products that are embedded directly into the customer journey.

This means consumers can now purchase life, health, travel, and device insurance as easily as adding an item to a shopping cart. Behind this simplicity is a powerful engine that handles policy issuance, customer onboarding, claim initiation, and servicing, backed by partnerships with over 40 leading insurers in the country.

Helping Partners Strengthen Customer Relationships

In a competitive market, businesses need more than just good products--they need to create strong, meaningful connections with their customers. Through relevant and timely insurance offerings, Zopper empowers its partners to enhance those relationships.

For financial institutions, Zopper's white-label solutions allow them to introduce insurance products without investing in complex tech infrastructure. For retailers and manufacturers, Zopper enables value-added offerings such as extended warranties and device protection plans, turning one-time transactions into long-term trust.

This approach not only boosts revenue potential but also establishes the brand as a trusted guardian of its customers' interests. In sectors such as electronics, lending, healthcare, and fintech, Zopper is quickly becoming the go-to insurtech enabler.

Enabling Modern Insurance, Backed by Trust and Technology

As India's insurance ecosystem continues to mature, Zopper remains committed to driving the next wave of innovation. Whether it's AI-driven personalisation, deeper penetration into rural markets, or building digital-first claims experiences, Zopper is setting the benchmark for what modern insurance should look like.

As the industry continues to evolve, Zopper is leading the way, powering the next generation of insurance experiences--simplified, digital, and scalable.

