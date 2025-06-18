Sawan Mahina 2025, also known as Shravan month or Sawan Maas, begins from July 11 and will continue till August 9. In Hindu culture, Shravan month is considered one of the holiest periods of the year, and it is all devoted to the worship of Lord Shiva. It is the auspicious and special time of the year with deep spiritual energy. Also, doing certain practices this month can help purify your mind, body, and soul. All you need to do is keep fasts, chant some devotional mantras, give water and Bilva leaves to the Shivling, consume the satvik food, and more. Also, during this holy month, it is essential to avoid negative thoughts, consume non-vegetarian food, drink no alcohol, and more. With that, here we have gathered some of the dos and don'ts that you must follow in the Sawan month to get the blessing of Lord Shiva. Sawan Somwar 2025 Vrat Vidhi: Sacred Rules and Fasting Rituals To Follow As You Worship Lord Shiva During the Holy Month of Shravan.

Keeping all these essential Shravan month dos and don’ts in mind, devotees can easily deepen their connection with the divine, attract peace and positivity, and invite Lord Shiva’s blessings into their lives. Sawan (Shravan) 2025 Start and End Dates: When Does Sawan Maas Start? Sacred Rituals, Traditions, Spiritual Significance and Other Details Related To Holy Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Sawan Mahina Dos

Perform Puja: Performing puja is one of the most critical things every Hindu must do during this Sawan month. Every morning, take an early bath before sunrise and perform the puja by offering flowers, belpatra, datura, Ganga jal, and water to the Shiv linga.

Chant Mantra: Second, chant the mantras as much as you can. You can chant mantras like Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, Shiva Mantra, or Om Namah Shivaya, or chant any mantras you like the most.

Keep Fast: During this Sawan month, you must fast for the whole month to please Lord Shiva. Two days are best for keeping the fast: Shravan Somwar Vrat on Monday and Mangala Gauri Vrat on Tuesday.

Give Charity: The last one is to do more charity, such as giving food, clothes, money, and anything else to those who need it most.

Sawan Mahina Don’ts

No Tamasic Food: During this Shravan month, you must avoid consuming tamasic foods like onion, garlic, eggs, and all other non-vegetarian items.

No Alcohol: Next is not to consume even a single drop of alcohol as it is strictly prohibited during the Shravan month to maintain a pure lifestyle.

No Hair Cut and Nail Cut: Avoid cutting your hair and nails this month because Sawan Month is the month of prosperity and growth.

Avoid Some Vegetables: The last one is that you must avoid consuming vegetables like brinjal and radish because they are also on the list of tamasic foods.

Sawan month, celebrate it with pure intentions, complete devotion, proper discipline, and more. All of this will help you create a calmer and more sacred space within yourself.

