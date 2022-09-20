Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, takes pride in its positioning as the most design-forward atelier in the country. With every passing season, Zoya aims to reach the highest echelons of artistry with rare pieces for the discerning aesthete.

This season Zoya presents its most elevated expression of design, with its newest offering Beyond - A Boundless Journey. This magnificent collection captures the essence of a woman's journey through the course of her existence, finding inspiration in the glory of the Indus. The narrative celebrates the feminine spirit as a force of nature drawing an analogy from the passage of the rivers. Her continuous, larger than life journey through genesis, conflict, turbulence and calm, is expressed through the line-up with exceptional gemstones. Statement pieces are set apart by purity of form and graphic lines to create an imperial look with an exceptional combination of stones to present a contemporary collection of timeless classics.

Beyond was introduced today, by celebrated designer Gauri Khan. She was joined by Ajoy Chawla, CEO Jewellery Division, Titan and Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Head of Business, Zoya.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajoy Chawla said, "Beyond - A Boundless Journey, is Zoya's most anticipated launch. Zoya, with its eye on the world, has a soul rooted in India and its heritage. The grand tale of the Indus is both authentic and soul stirring, and so we thought, who better than Zoya, to translate that inspiration with outstanding finesse and without compromising modernity or style! Zoya's continues its proud tradition of narrating unique feminine stories. This collection is a labour of love that we hope will immerse people in its magic of its timeless narrative as much as the exquisite artistry of each piece."

Zoya's Beyond - A Boundless Journey, is an ethereal play in the celebration of emeralds and morganites. Mighty glaciers, cascading waterfalls, endless ripples and a calm stream-the collection captures the flow of the waters in all its spirited nature. Light reflects subtly on the surface of the rivers in hues of champagne, rich tones of green, sparkling whites, moody blues and blush pinks. 'A Flush of Evergreen' takes on a larger challenge with the complexity of design crafted in tourmalines, emeralds, pear and round diamonds set in rose gold. This unique piece of craftsmanship is evocative of the might of the river that overcomes obstacles in its path and leaves behind a reservoir of nurturing. Exemplifying the resolute flow of the river amidst stalagmites is 'Myriad Framed Perspectives' born of round blue sapphires, emeralds and baguette cut diamonds styled in a mesh. The formidable spirit of the river is reflected in 'Sparkling Rapids' - a statement ring with a tear drop emerald, glistening pink morganite and baguette diamonds. In 'Emerald Riversong' Zoya honours emeralds in their finest glory. Clean silhouettes combined with versatility, Beyond truly explores a wide range of emotions.

Gauri Khan shares, "Zoya has always impressed me with jewellery that is timeless, yet has a contemporary expression. With Beyond - A Boundless Journey, the atelier presents a magnificent collection with artistic pieces that are worthy of a connoisseur's collection and a narrative that will charm every heart."

Beyond exudes soft power with grace.

Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, is a luxury brand of fine jewellery, renowned for its expert craftsmanship and distinguished design. Redefining the way jewellery is experienced in India, Zoya now enters its fourteenth year of operations creating meaningful pieces of wearable art product created exclusively with the discerning, aesthetically astute woman as its muse. Zoya's five boutiques in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi and Zoya galleries in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh showcase luxury in its most undiluted form. Zoya's personalized service focuses on providing an unmatched buying experience of warm luxury for its exclusive products. Zoya now extends its service through video-assisted jewellery advisory, home trials, contactless delivery, and interactive e-catalogs.

For more, please visit www.zoya.in.

