India Women and England Women face off against each other in the 2nd ODI game of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the St Lawrence Ground at Canterbury on September 21, 2022 (Wednesday) as both the teams aim for a win. Ahead of India vs England 2nd WODI, we bring you IND W vs ENG W head-to-head in WODIs along with likely playing XI and other things you need to know. Smriti Mandhana Dedicates Her Player of the Match Award to Jhulan Goswami.

Inda have started the series on the front foot as they registered a seven-wicket win in the opening game to take a 1-0 lead. Harmanpreet Kaur's side will be aiming to replicate that result and seal the series. Meanwhile, England will be hoping for a win to get back and level the series. ENGW vs INDW, 1st ODI 2022: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Power India to Seven-Wicket Win Over England.

IND W vs ENG W Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

India and England have played each other a combined total of 74 times in the WODIs. Out of these matches, India have won 32 while England have secured 40 victories. Two matches have ended in no result.

IND W vs ENG W 2nd ODI 2022 Key Players

India would rely on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana to fire. For England, the key players would be Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt.

IND W vs ENG W 2nd ODI 2022 Mini Battles

An India vs England match presents many interesting player battles to watch out for. The duel between Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Ecclestone would be interesting to watch. So would the battle between Amy Jones and Jhulan Goswami. Both these clashes have the impact of determining the outcome of this fixture.

IND W vs ENG W 2nd ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs England 2nd T20I match will be played at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on September 18, 2022 (Sunday). The 2nd ODI is scheduled to begin at 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 05:00 pm.

IND W vs ENG W 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast India vs England match live on Sony Network. The IND W vs ENG W 2nd ODI match will be live telecast on Sony Sports channels. Fans looking for how to watch the ND W vs ENG W 2nd ODI live streaming online can watch the match live on the Sony Liv app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Sony Liv will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND W vs ENG W 2nd ODI 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh.

ENG Likely Playing 11: Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (C, WK), Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Deen, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Issy Wong.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2022 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).