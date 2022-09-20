China, September 20: In a rare and pioneering feat, a group of scientists in China created a wild Arctic wolf using cloning technology for the first time in the world. The milestone achievement was achieved by Sinogene Biotechnology, a Beijing-based gene firm in association with Harbin Polarland. This achievement is seen as a pioneering step in the conservation of rare and endangered species of animals.

As per the report by Global Times, the cub is now 100 days old. “To save the endangered animal, we started the research cooperation with Harbin Polarland on cloning the Arctic wolf in 2020. After two years of painstaking efforts, the Arctic wolf was cloned successfully. It is the first case of its kind in the world,” the Global Times quoted Sinogene Biotechnology's general manager Mi Jidong as saying. Cheetahs in India: Previous Attempts To Breed Big Cats, Brought From Abroad, In India Including In Junagadh Zoo Were Unsuccessful, Say Officials.

World’s 1st Cloned Wild Arctic Wolf:

World's 1st cloned wild Arctic wolf debuted via video Mon, 100 days after its birth in a lab of a Beijing-based gene firm, marking a milestone for the application of cloning tech in breeding of rare & endangered animals. Another cloned Arctic wolf is expected to be delivered soon pic.twitter.com/8WxLt5Eoff — China Science (@ChinaScience) September 20, 2022

The cub is named 'Maya' and the firm has said that it is in good health. Reportedly, the donor cell of the wolf came from the skin sample of a wild female Arctic wolf and its oocyte was taken from a female dog. Maya’s surrogate mother was a beagle. The dog was selected as the surrogate as it shares genetic ancestry with ancient wolves and hence, ensures good results in cloning.

As per the reports, at least 137 new embryos had to be created to produce Maya. 85 embryos were transferred to the wombs of seven Beagle dogs, of which only one embryo developed.

The firm on Monday announced plans to build a partnership with Beijing Wildlife Park to implement gene-seed preservation cloning technology applications in rare and endangered wild animals to boost the breeding of such animals through cloning technology.

