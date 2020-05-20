Cabinet Decisions Will Help Several Citizens: PM

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday were focused on welfare of migrant workers, senior citizens, easier availability of credit and harnessing opportunities in the fisheries sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

"During today's Cabinet meeting, important decisions were taken which are focused on welfare of migrants, senior citizens, easier availability of credit, harnessing opportunities in the fisheries sector," he wrote on Twitter.

The decisions, he said, will benefit several citizens.

