Caitlin Clark Selected as Indianapolis 500 Grand Marshal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark is finally going to the Indianapolis 500 and she'll do it in style — giving the starting command before Sunday's sold-out race.

Race organizers announced Tuesday they had chosen the two-time WNBA All-Star as this year's grand marshal. Her basketball schedule had prevented the former Iowa star from previously participating in race week activities.

Last May, the Fever played a home game the day before a rare Indianapolis 500-Indiana Pacers race day doubleheader. They also played on race weekend during her rookie season in 2024. This week, though, they host the expansion Portland Fire on Wednesday and Golden State on Friday before getting a six-day break.

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"I’m honored to represent Gainbridge as grand marshal of the Indy 500,” Clark said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to experiencing an iconic piece of what makes Indiana so special and being part of the time-honored tradition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

The Indiana Fever star has helped push women’s basketball to new heights in both the college and professional ranks, routinely attracting sellout crowds and prompting some opponents to move games to larger venues.

Clark was the WNBA's No. 1 draft pick in 2024 and earned the league's Rookie of the Year Award that season, breaking multiple records including the WNBA's single season assists mark. She's also the NCAA's career scoring leader and recently became the first player in WNBA history to record a second double-double with 30 or more points and 10 or more assists.

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Earlier this year, Clark also was selected MVP of the 2026 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament as she returned from an injury-plagued second pro season.

She joins a long list of celebrities who have given the starting command at the Brickyard. Among those are former baseball stars Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, award-winning singer Blake Shelton, actor Dylan Sprouse and actor Stephanie Beatriz.

“Since being drafted by the Fever, fans have been clamoring to share the epic celebration and thrilling excitement of Indy 500 race day with Caitlin,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles said. “Caitlin will bring unique energy and presence to a quintessentially Hoosier experience and an absolutely bucket list global sporting spectacle.”

Clark has been a brand ambassador for Gainbridge, a race sponsor that also holds naming rights to the home arena of the Fever, since her senior year in college. She's currently appearing in a second ad campaign with the company.

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).