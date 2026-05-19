Who Is Norwegian Journalist Helle Lyng? Meet the Reporter Whose Viral PM Narendra Modi Question Triggered an MEA Face-Off

A little-known Norwegian journalist has found herself at the center of a major diplomatic and social media storm after attempting to question Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his official visit to Norway. Helle Lyng, a commentator for the Oslo-based newspaper Dagsavisen, went viral after shouting, "Why don't you take some questions from the freest press in the world?" as PM Modi exited a joint media briefing with his Norwegian counterpart. The incident has triggered a fierce debate on press freedom, drawn a sharp response from Indian diplomats, and sparked a political confrontation between India’s ruling and opposition parties.

The Viral Briefing and its Aftermath

Following the joint media address, where neither head of state took questions, Lyng took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the exchange. "Narendra Modi would not take my question; I was not expecting him to," she wrote, noting Norway's top position on the World Press Freedom Index compared to India's ranking of 157th. As her post gained traction online, the Indian Embassy in Norway extended an invitation to Lyng for a subsequent press briefing held later in the day. However, that briefing quickly turned tense. Lyng raised questions regarding India's human rights record and credibility, prompting a firm pushback from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George. The interaction grew increasingly dramatic, with Lyng briefly walking out of the room before returning to continue the discussion. ‘World Sees PM Panic’: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Narendra Modi Over ‘Running Away’ From Norway Media (Watch Video).

Journalist Says PM Modi Did Not Take Question During Press Interaction

Primeminister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to. Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, Emirates & Cuba. It is our job to question the powers we cooperate… pic.twitter.com/vZHYZnAvev — Helle Lyng (@HelleLyngSvends) May 18, 2026

MEA Responds Firmly During Heated Exchange With Helle Lyng

Full blown clash at MEA presser as reporter asks "why should India be trusted". MEA's Secy West @AmbSibiGeorge responds by India's role in providing global help during Covid, India's constitution, fundamental rights. The reporter leaves the presser, then later comes back. pic.twitter.com/K3OyZZ6Z2h — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 18, 2026

Who is Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng?

Helle Lyng is an Oslo-based freelance journalist and political commentator who contributes to the daily newspaper Dagsavisen. Known for covering international affairs, public policy, and local social issues in Norway, Lyng was part of the media contingent reporting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Oslo. Prior to this viral incident, she maintained a relatively low digital profile, with a social media presence focused primarily on platforms like TikTok and Instagram rather than mainstream political X accounts. Her sudden confrontation with the Indian delegation has propelled the local columnist into the center of a major international diplomatic and political debate regarding media freedom.

Social Media Surge and 'Spy' Allegations

The sudden global spotlight completely transformed Lyng's digital footprint. Her X account, which had fewer than 800 followers prior to the incident, surged past 17,000 followers within 24 hours. However, the attention also brought a severe wave of online trolling. Critics pointed out that her X account was verified just days before the event after years of near-inactivity, leading to allegations that she was a "foreign plant" or "spy" sent to embarrass the Indian delegation. Several of her past articles-which included criticism of Donald Trump and Elon Musk, alongside praise for China and President Xi Jinping-were widely circulated by critics.

‘I Am Not a Foreign Spy’

I never thought I would have to write this, but I am not a foreign spy of any sort, sent out by any foreign government. My work is journalism, primarily in Norway now. — Helle Lyng (@HelleLyngSvends) May 18, 2026

Lyng firmly denied the accusations, clarifying that her sudden X verification was solely so she could pay to edit a typo. "I never thought I would have to write this, but I am not a foreign spy of any sort... My work is journalism," she stated, adding that she is typically more active on TikTok and Instagram than on X. ‘No Issue Can Be Resolved Through Military Conflict Alone’, Says PM Narendra Modi As He Backs Diplomacy for Ukraine, West Asia.

Background on her Publication

Lyng currently works as a columnist for Dagsavisen, a Norwegian daily newspaper with a circulation of under 14,000, which sits outside the country's top ten media houses. According to her journalistic profile, her previous writing has frequently leaned into international politics, public commentary, and local issues, such as substance abuse among Norwegian youth.

Indian Political Feud Ignites

Back in India, the confrontation rapidly snowballed into a partisan political dispute. Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi used the incident to criticize the Prime Minister, questioning India's global image when a leader "runs from a few questions." Following his statement, Lyng publicly reached out to Gandhi on X, requesting a phone interview to discuss his views on PM Modi’s visit to Norway. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forcefully dismissed the controversy. BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya labeled Lyng a "delinquent journalist" and defended the Prime Minister by noting that the Norwegian Prime Minister did not take questions either. Malviya accused the opposition ecosystem of leveraging an "incoherent rant" to target a strong Indian leadership.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).