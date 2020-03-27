Case Against AIMIM MLA for Manhandling Medical Officer

Nashik, Mar 27 (PTI) A case has been registered against Maulana Mufti Mohammed, an MLA of All India Majlis-e- Ittihaldul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and his supporters for allegedly manhandling a medical officer of General Hospital, Malegaon, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, police said.

"Around 8 pm on Wednesday, the MLA, who represents the Malegaon Central assembly constituency, came to the hospital along with his supporters and started abusing the staff. He barged into the office of medical officer Dr Kishor Dange and started shouting at him," an official said.

"The MLA and some of his supporters then threatened and manhandled Dr Dange. After this, other doctors, nurses, ward boys and other staff of the hospital stopped work and staged a sit-in," he said.

Only after they were assured action in the incident, the staffers withdrew their agitation, police said.

Dr Dange later filed a complaint in this connection with Malegaon Central Police Station.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against the legislator and his supporters under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and others, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)