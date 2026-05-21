Charges Dismissed Against Former Assistant Principal Accused After Teacher Shot

A judge on Thursday dismissed all charges against a former school administrator accused of ignoring repeated warnings that a 6-year-old had a gun hours before a teacher was shot.

Acting on a defense motion, Circuit Judge Rebecca Robinson in Newport News, Virginia, issued the ruling on the fourth day of the trial of Ebony Parker, who was charged with eight counts of child neglect.

“The court is of the legal opinion that this is not a crime,” Robinson said.

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The former assistant principal was charged in the January 2023 shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News that left teacher Abby Zwerner wounded. Prosecutors had said the charges were for each of the bullets in the gun brought into Zwerner ’s classroom. Each count could have carried a maximum penalty of five years in prison upon conviction.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).