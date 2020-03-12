Chennai Man Held for Evading Customs Duty on Drones

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) A Chennai resident has been arrested by the Customs authorities here for allegedly smuggling drones and evading import duty of Rs 60 lakh.

Rajkumar Rangnathan, who was arrested on Wednesday, admitted to importing drones of over Rs 2 crore without paying the customs duty of Rs 60 lakh, an official said.

He was produced before a city court by the Marine and Preventive Wing of the Customs Preventive Commissionerate and remanded in judicial custody till March 26.

