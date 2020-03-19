Chidambaram Supports PM Modi's Steps Against Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Former union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday expressed support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his call to wage a war against coronavirus."I am duty-bound to support the PM. In effect, the PM has asked the people to wage the war against COVID-19 with moral armaments. We shall do so on Sunday and in the following days," Chidambaram tweeted."I have the feeling that the PM will come back in the next few days to announce tougher social and economic measures," he added.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 in the view of the coronavirus outbreak."I am seeking one more support from every countrymen today. This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm," Modi said in his address to the nation."If possible, please call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the 'Janta curfew' as well as the measures to prevent coronavirus," he said.The Prime Minister also requested senior citizens to remain indoors for the next few weeks."Social distancing is extremely important and effective in reducing the impact of coronavirus. All senior citizens in our family should not get out of houses. I request all people in the country to get out of the house only when it is extremely necessary, try and do all work from home," he said.Modi also said that no definite solution has been found and no vaccine has been developed yet to deal with coronavirus.The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 173, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (one each) have been reported in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement. (ANI)

