New Delhi, October 7: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that three children suffering from pneumonia were branded with a hot iron rod by a faith healer in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh. According to the statement, the condition of one of the children is severe. The doctors have confirmed that the victims were suffering from pneumonia, and there were burn marks on their bodies.

The statement said that the Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious concerns about potential human rights violations. Therefore, it has issued notices to the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Jhabua, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. On September 25, the parents of the children reportedly took the ailing children to the faith healer.

