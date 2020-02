Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Eleven people were arrested after a clash erupted between two groups in Mangta village here.The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act.Some people suffered injuries in the incident that took place on Thursday. (ANI)

