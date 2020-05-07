CM Amarinder Singh Orders PSPCL to Open All 515 Cash Counters Across State from May 8

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 7 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to make all the 515 cash collection centres operational from May 8 between 9 am and 2 pm across the state for consumers to deposit their bills while strictly adhering to the health protocols.Approving a detailed strategy for resuming work by PSPCL based on the recommendations of the Task Force constituted by the state government, the Punjab Chief Amarinder also allowed the meter readers to resume meter reading operations to ensure proper billing to the consumers in order to reduce the number of billing complaints.Notably, all the meter readers have also been asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.Not only that, Captain Amarinder Singh also permitted replacement of the faulty and defected meters besides opening other activities including stores and metering labs for issue of urgent material and meters as per requirement. Likewise, replacement of faulty/defective meters to reduce the number of complaints have also been permitted.Apart from these, all necessary maintenance and construction activities would also be resumed by distribution (DS/APDRP/TS/P&M) organisations as preparedness plans for summer/upcoming paddy season to ensure uninterrupted and reliable power supply to consumers.The Punjab Chief Minister has also directed the Principal Secretary Power A Venu Prasad to issue detailed instructions to all Deputy Commissioners and SSPs across the state in this regard besides providing required support and cooperation to Powercom to execute these activities in a seamless manner.Necessary assistance could also be sought by the local law enforcement agencies to avoid crowd and congestion, if any, at the cash counters.It may be recalled that several restrictions have been imposed by the state government on movement of public and opening of offices and establishments to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

