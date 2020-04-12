Combating COVID-19: Indian Striker Jeje Lalpekhlua Donates Blood for Needy

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Indian football team striker Jeje Lalpekhlua has come forward in the tough times of the coronavirus pandemic and donated blood for the needy in Mizoram."Due to the lockdown, blood is not readily available nowadays. So the hospital connected with the Young Mizo Association (YMA) seeking help. The news reached me and I knew immediately what I needed to do. You cannot keep quiet and sit idle during such circumstances," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Jeje as saying.Jeje immediately rushed to the Synod Hospital in Durtlang, Mizoram, to donate the blood."Upon receiving the information we chalked out our plan. We headed to the hospital from the Durtlang branch of YMA. Out of 33, who had reported, 27 were deemed fit to donate. It's not about me or someone else. It's about the human race that needs to fight together now, more than ever," added Jeje.The YMA is the largest non-governmental voluntary organisation in Mizoram, which operates primarily in the state and some parts of the other north-eastern states as well."It is so satisfying that I have been able to play a minor role. I thank the Almighty for giving me the strength," the 29-year-old striker said.In fact, this is not the first time that Jeje has been involved in philanthropic activities. He has time and again rose to the cause in Mizoram whenever the situation has demanded so."Someone had to stand by them. If a hospital is falling short of blood, we need to help. We all need to play our part during the crisis. The most difficult part, I understand is to stay at home. But it's very necessary. The longer we stay at home, the faster will India heal."Jeje, who last played for India in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019, was last summoned for the National Camp for the match against Qatar, which was eventually postponed.India has so far reported 8,447 positive cases of coronavirus and 273 deaths due to COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)