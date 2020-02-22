Cong Appoints 3 Leaders as Members of Advisory Council to AICC Gen Secy In-charge UP

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday appointed three more leaders as members of the advisory council to the AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

The members appointed by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi are Mohammad Muqeem, Vivek Singh Banda and Vinod Chaturvedi, according to a party statement.

Last October, Sonia Gandhi had set up an advisory council -- whose 18 members included Ajay Rai, Ajay Kapoor, Mohsina Kidwai, P L Punia and R P N Singh -- to the AICC general secretary.

Before the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was made the AICC general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh East.

