Congress Leaders Target Government over Padma Shri to Adnan Sami

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Congress leaders on Sunday targeted the BJP government for conferring the Padma Shri on singer Adnan Sami, saying that an Army soldier Mohammad Sanaullah could not make it to NRC in Assam, but the son of a Pakistan Air Force officer had been selected for the civilian award.Party leader Jaiveer Shergill slammed the government in a tweet."The soldier who fought against Pakistan is an infiltrator and honour to son of Pakistan Air Force Officer. Is contribution to society needed for Padma Shri or praise of government. Is there a new criterion for Padma Shri?" he asked. Party leader Meem Afzal said that if Padma Shri had been awarded to Adnan Sami, it will not be a surprise if it is awarded to Bangladesh author Taslima Nasreen. The list of Padma Shri awardees was released on Saturday on the eve of Republic Day. (ANI)

